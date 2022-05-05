HIGH POINT — With temperatures rising, elderly and low-income residents in need of an affordable way to help beat the heat soon will get some relief.
United Way of Greater High Point invites donations of electric box fans to help keep conditions cooler for seniors, disabled residents and others in need, said Jane Liebscher, president of the United Way. About 250 were distributed last year.
High summer temperatures and lack of air circulation can exacerbate underlying health issues. Medications for blood pressure and other ailments seniors may suffer can cause more complications for them if they are exposed to high heat. Whether due to minimal income or lack of sufficient home cooling systems, the help of a box fan can make a significant difference, program organizers say.
Liebscher encourages the public to consider donating 20-inch box fans. New UL-approved electric box fans can be dropped off at the local United Way office at 815 Phillips Ave. Donors should call beforehand to schedule a drop-off time.
Monetary donations also are accepted and can be made at the United Way office or online at unitedwayhp.org. Donors also can order fans online to be delivered to the United Way office. For more information, call 336-883-4127.
The local United Way and Senior Resources of Guilford will distribute free fans on a first-come first-served basis at places where seniors and others in need are already receiving emergency services, such as at food pantries or the Salvation Army. Combining visits for services is better for individuals with limited transportation, Bullock said.
A fan giveaway will be held Monday, Aug. 2, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at The Salvation Army of High Point, 301 W. Green St. To receive a fan, a recipient must live in Guilford County and be age 60 or older with proof of having a disability and a home cooling situation that presents a threat to the occupant’s health and well-being. A photo ID is required to receive a fan.
