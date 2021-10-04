GUILFORD COUNTY
Fans, friends and fellow musicians from six bands celebrated a reunion of the Carter Brothers Band on Sunday afternoon at a fundraiser to help Danny Carter.
Carter began playing guitar, writing songs and entertaining while growing up in High Point, and he returned last spring after years of working in the music industry in Nashville, Tennessee. He receives treatment and physical therapy at Brookdale to counter effects of a stroke that affected his ability to walk and play guitar.
Shiela Klinefelter, who leads The Ladies Auxillary band, had joined forces with Deanna Vernon and Patty Fleming to organize the benefit. Funds were raised through a 50/50 drawing and a silent auction that included a lap steel guitar, Carter Brothers’ T-shirts and CDs as well as numerous donated items. Musicians and the sound technician all donated their time.
Klinefelter said it took about six weeks to organize the benefit, find a venue and line up the bands. In addition to the Carter Brothers Band and Ladies Auxillary, the lineup included her husband’s band, Big Bump & the Stun Guns, Tuck, Vern & Norm, The Fairlanes and Jamie Trollinger Band.
“It’s a great reunion for a lot of us who have known one another through the years, and the main thing is to raise some money to help our friend Danny out,” Klinefelter said.
His brother, Tim Carter, recalled that Danny’s medical decline began with excess fluid on the brain (hydrocephalus), which was relieved via a shunt. Danny wrote in a Facebook message that a massive stroke in 2018 affected the left side of his body, especially his arm, hand, fingers and “robbed me of my guitar playing.”
“I do nothing but encourage him,” Tim said. “It’s always ‘when you’re able to play again,’ it’s not ‘if you’re able to play again.’ I’ve taken some guitars to his room. I say, ‘When you’re ready, get your therapist to work with you on some on them.’ It’s hard to watch him go through this.”
The brothers were close while growing up and built a career together, recording music at their TreeHouse Studio in Ridgetop, Tennessee. After Danny’s health failed, Tim played gigs with other bands and recorded music under his own name. Even that was a difficult separation.
As the time for Sunday’s benefit at Springers drew near, Danny had wanted to play a 12-string guitar, but settled on singing along with the Carter Brothers Band on a few of their popular songs, such as “Child of the Wild Blue Yonder.”
Tim said his brother struggles to control his emotions in the aftermath of his stroke, and he was extremely emotional as he was greeted by dozens of fans and friends who had not seen him in years. Because Medicaid and special assistance kicked in last week after 90 days’ residency at Brookdale, Sunday’s benefit was less about financial support than an emotional uplift.
“This is more important than money, especially for him,” Tim said. “He’s had his professional world stripped from him. He needs to know that these people are out here for him and that his family extends further out. He is home and he needs to know that. This is his family. If we were in Nashville, we wouldn’t be getting this.”
cingram@hpenews.com | 336-888-3534 | @HPEcinde
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.