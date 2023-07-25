HIGH POINT — The latest fan giveaway from the United Way of Greater High Point and Senior Resources of Guilford will be today at West End Ministries, 903 W. English Road, from noon to 2 p.m.
The community initiative provides an affordable solution for seniors struggling to beat the summer heat. With temperatures rising daily, those living in homes without sufficient air conditioning face a risk of heat-related health issues.
The “Fans for Seniors” program aims to keep seniors cool during the hot summer months. Those in need of a fan may contact Senior Resources of Guilford in High Point at 336-884-6981 for more information.
The United Way is still accepting fan donations. All donated fans must be 20-inch box fans, new in the box, and UL-approved. Donated fans can be dropped off at United Way of Greater High Point. Call beforehand to schedule a drop-off time. Monetary donations are also accepted ($25 per fan) and can be made at the United Way located at 815 Phillips Ave., High Point, or online at www.unitedwayhp.org.
For more information call 336-883-4127 or visit www.unitedwayhp.org.
