HIGH POINT — As sizzling temperatures bore down on the Triad this week, 60 senior citizens and other needy individuals received box fans as part of an annual summer fan giveaway program.
The fans were distributed Monday at The Salvation Army of High Point in conjunction with Senior Resources of Guilford’s “Operation Fan” program and the United Way of Greater High Point’s “Fans for Seniors” program. They were given to seniors aged 60 or older and to disabled adults with home cooling situations that presented a threat to their health and well-being, said Antoine Dalton, director of social services at The Salvation Army of High Point.
“This program helps so many that may not have adequate home cooling systems,” he said. “This giveaway is especially important to our seniors and those with chronic medical conditions due to an increased risk during the summer heat. These populations are more vulnerable to heat strokes when temperatures are high, and this partnership further helps make a difference in the underserved communities of Guilford County.”
More fans are still needed throughout the summer months, officials said. Donors wishing to help are asked to deliver new, UL-approved, 20-inch box fans to the United Way of Greater High Point offices at 815 Phillips Ave. Monetary donations to purchase fans will also be accepted.
For seniors and disabled adults experiencing a home cooling emergency, contact Senior Resources of Guilford at 336-884-6981 (High Point/Jamestown) or 336-333-6981 (Greensboro).
