Civil rights attorney Ben Crump and relatives of a Charlotte woman went to the White House on Friday and renewed their demands that federal authorities extradite a Jamestown woman wanted by Mexican authorities.
“We’re going straight to the top, and we expect them to not disrespect or neglect Shanquella Robinson,” Crump said at a press conference outside the White House after the meeting.
Robinson, 25, died in October under mysterious circumstances in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The six people traveling with her initially told Robinson’s family she died from alcohol poisoning, but a video that surfaced online just weeks after her death seemingly shows Robinson, naked at the resort, being beaten by Daejhane Jackson of Jamestown.
Crump said he and Robinson family members met with Steve Benjamin, director of public engagement, and other members of the White House staff.
“We are grateful that they said, ‘No, don’t give up on the process, we are going to look at what can be done to make sure that there is at least due process,’” Crump said.
U.S. authorities announced in April they did not have enough evidence to pursue criminal charges in the U.S.
The Robinson family’s attorneys – Crump and Sue-Ann Robinson, who is unrelated to the family – said in March that Mexican authorities have taken out a warrant for Jackson.
Mexican authorities have confirmed they issued a warrant for someone on charges of femicide, a type of homicide that targets a female, but they have not publicly named the person. Investigation documents shared with Crump’s legal team by Mexican law enforcement showed that hotel workers pointed authorities to Jackson as a suspect.
An autopsy report in Mexico also found that Robinson died from severe injuries to her spinal cord and neck, but a secondary autopsy in the U.S. — performed in November — found no injuries to Robinson’s spinal cord and subsequently ruled the cause of death as undetermined.
Robinson’s attorneys blame the FBI for waiting for Robinson to be embalmed before having the second autopsy done.
