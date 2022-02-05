HIGH POINT — Frady Family Farms in Davidson County plans to open a restaurant in High Point.
Frady’s Taphouse and Eatery will locate in the Time Square shopping center at N. Main Street and W. Lexington Avenue, said co-owner Eric Frady.
It will utilize the space where Tipsy’z Taco Shop & Local Grocery was until it recently closed.
“It’s a great location,” Frady said. “We got Brown Truck (Brewery) right across the street. There’s places to see live music. We’re not far from the Rockers stadium.”
The restaurant menu will feature the same “farm-to-table” food concept as the family farm, which was started outside Thomasville about five years ago.
“What we’re really known for is our Texas-style brisket, Boston butt, Cheerwine chickens, and we have some dishes that we’ve created ourselves,” he said. “I don’t like saying Southern food, but it’s almost like comfort cuisine epitomized. I just want to make it high-end comfort food — our briskets, our quesadillas, sandwiches, Cubans, reubens, but all a little bit different than you’ve had before.”
The farm also does a lot of food truck business, and plans to continue it.
The plan is for the restaurant to be open for lunch and dinner five or six days a week.
The goal is to be open at some point in March.
“My goal is March 1. I just don’t know if the permits, the Health Department (approvals) and liquor license and all that stuff is going to be back in time,” Frady said. “But we’re working on it feverishly to be open sometime in March, hopefully the first part of March.”
The space already has a bar Frady plans to use, and additional renovations are planned.
“I don’t want to put a whole lot of crazy money up front into the restaurant cosmetically, but at the same time, I want you to be able to walk in and say this is a different restaurant,” he said. “We’re no longer at Tipsy’z Tacos or anything else.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.