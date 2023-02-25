HPTNWS-02-25-23 LUNA.jpg

Luna, pictured here with her owner, Dallas Clark, followed her nose to the Publix meat department, but came home empty-pawed.

 SPECIAL | HPE

HIGH POINT — Picky pooches prefer Publix.

Just ask Luna, a 6-year-old American Staffordshire terrier belonging to Dallas and Christena Clark who one day last week squeezed through the cat door of the couple’s home in Wendover Hills to escape, ambled half a mile or more to the Publix supermarket at Westchester Square, tripped the store’s automatic door and waltzed right in.

