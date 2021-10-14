TRIAD – North Carolina diaper banks say families are struggling to get the products their children need during a national diaper shortage.
Michelle Old, the executive director of Diaper Bank of North Carolina, said requests for diapers have increased 400% since the pandemic began.
But while roughly 400,000 diapers were previously coming in each year from diaper drives and other donations, that figure has dropped to under 10,000 this year, she said.
"One hundred percent of the time, if someone is struggling for food, then they're struggling to buy hygiene items," Old said. "There's absolutely no assistance for those products."
The Diaper Bank of North Carolina works as a partner with YWCA High Point’s Baby Basics Closet, Heidi Majors of the YWCA said.
“We could not do our work to support our infants and toddlers without them,” Majors said.
Nationally, 1 in 3 families struggle to provide clean diapers for their babies, according to a 2020 report by the National Diaper Bank Network. The network saw an average increase of 50% in diapers distributed monthly after the pandemic began, it said in the report.
"We all got a glimpse of that at the beginning of the pandemic, when we couldn't find toilet paper and we were wondering what we were going to do," Old said of the shortage. "That is how families living in poverty feel every single day."
The price of diapers has increased over the past two years, she said. That, coupled with pandemic-fueled food insecurity, has made it even harder for struggling families to afford the products, Old said.
Across the state, Diaper Bank of NC distributes nearly 4 million diapers a year, serving between 4,000 and 6,000 babies each month.
But with donations, community diaper drives and volunteers down significantly amid the pandemic, she said the organization has been struggling.
"We're now in a position where we're buying way more diapers [to distribute] than we have in the history of our organization," she said.
When families can't afford clean diapers, the impact can be severe. Children are more likely to become ill from dermatitis and other health conditions.
Not having a full day's worth of diapers also means parents can't drop off their children at day care, Old said.
That can affect a parent's ability to go to work or school, while the cost can mean the difference between having enough food or paying off a bill, she said.
She said more than 75% of the families the organization works with have one, two and sometimes three jobs.
"Imagine the stress that you feel when you can't provide the most basic needs for your children," she said.
Old said Diaper Bank of NC needs volunteers, with the number dropping from between 400 and 600 each month to just around 50.
"We've been wrapping diapers at home," she said. "All of our homes look like diaper banks right now, just to make sure we can meet the need."
Others who want to help can do so by organizing local diaper drives or donating to diaper banks, which can buy hygiene products below commercial rates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.