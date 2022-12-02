HIGH POINT — The city of High Point’s unemployment rate rose from September to October because of seasonal factors but remains at a historically healthy level for a local job market.
The city’s jobless level increased from 4% in September to 4.6% in October, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. But the High Point unemployment rate is lower than the 5.7% rate posted in October last year and the 6.5% rate in October 2020.
A job market is considered healthy when the unemployment rate is at or below 5%.
In October, Guilford County employers created a net increase in jobs, but that was offset by a net rise in job-seekers, said Mike McCully, associate professor of economics at High Point University.
Most sectors increased their hiring, but leisure and hospitality employers had job cutbacks, McCully told The High Point Enterprise. Autumn usually brings a seasonal drop in leisure and hospitality spending as summer vacations end.
But McCully said the impact of interest rate hikes to curb inflation could be affecting the employment market.
“While an increase in unemployment is not good, employers may be seeing an easing of the labor shortage,” McCully said.
Statewide, unemployment rates increased in 99 counties from September to October while decreasing in one, Warren County, in the eastern part of the state.
When compared to the same month last year, unemployment rates decreased in 61 counties, increased in 30 counties and remained unchanged in nine, according to figures released Thursday by the N.C. Department of Commerce.
In October, 82 counties recorded jobless rates at or below 5%, down from 92 counties in September. Still, no North Carolina counties posted October unemployment rates at or above 10%, which is considered the signal of a weak job market.
The number of workers employed statewide decreased in October by 2,629 to 4.9 million while the number unemployed increased by 32,875 to 202,689. Since October 2021, the number of workers employed statewide has increased by 135,671, while the number unemployed decreased by 6,888, according to the state Commerce Department.
