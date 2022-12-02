HPTNWS-12-02-22 JOBS.jpg

A now-hiring sign is displayed outside the Big Ed’s Chicken Pit on Peachtree Drive in High Point on Thursday. Jobless rates increased locally and statewide from September to October but remain at historically low levels, the N.C. Department of Commerce reports.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — The city of High Point’s unemployment rate rose from September to October because of seasonal factors but remains at a historically healthy level for a local job market.

The city’s jobless level increased from 4% in September to 4.6% in October, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. But the High Point unemployment rate is lower than the 5.7% rate posted in October last year and the 6.5% rate in October 2020.

