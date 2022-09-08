Items for Faith Calendar, a listing of faith-based events, must include the complete name of any guest speaker and a street address for the event. Submissions may be mailed or delivered to the High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, NC 27260, by Tuesday to be published in the Friday edition. You also can email submissions to neighbors@hpenews.com. Include the name of the church in the subject line.
Hopewell United Methodist Church will host a free community dinner on Sept. 9 from 5 to 7 p.m. Baked spaghetti, salad, garlic bread, desserts and drinks will be served. The church is located at 4540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity.
Community Baptist Church, 9006 Hillsville Road, Trinity, is hosting Friday night singing at 7 p.m. on Sept. 9 with Good News of Thomasville; on Sept. 16 with Terry Budwine of Jamestown; on Sept. 23 with Bobby Marsh of Seagrove; on Sept. 30 with His Choice of Thomasville; and on Oct. 7 with Mona Jo and Friends of Mocksville.
Hand sanitizers, sanitizing sprays, masks and disinfectant wipes will be given away on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Peters Auto Mall, 2857 S. Main St. and 3037 N. Main St.
WHISPERING HOPE HOMECOMING
Whispering Hope Baptist Church, 300 East Springfield Road, High Point, will have homecoming on Sunday, Sept. 11, at 10:30 a.m. The Smokey Mountain Singers will be singing and Bro. David Braddy will be preaching.
GREENWOOD BAPTIST HOMECOMING
Greenwood Baptist Church, 1010 Lexington Ave., Thomasville, will observe Homecoming Sunday, Sept. 11. Darrell & Dawn Ritchie will be in concert at 9:30 a.m. and worship will be held at 10:30 a.m. with Dr. Steve Livengood. Lunch will follow the service.
LANDMARK BAPTIST HOMECOMING
Landmark Baptist Church, 6055 Sunset View Drive, High Point will observe Homecoming on Sunday, Sept. 11, at 11 a.m. There will be a meal in the reception hall after the service and singing at 2 p.m. by The Called Out Singers.
St. Mary’s United Methodist Church in Trinity will hold its homecoming Sunday, Sept. 11. Revs. LaTonye P. Torain and Timothy Webster, church pastors, will deliver the homecoming message. The Rev. Tamara Ingram will be guest speaker at the 3 p.m. service. A fellowship lunch will follow the morning service.
Landmark Baptist Church will have a revival Monday-Friday, Sept. 12-16, with services at 7 p.m. nightly with Brother Frankie Reaves.
QUAKER MEN’S GOLF TOURNAMENT
Archdale Friends Quaker Men’s 17th Annual Memorial Golf Tournament will be Thursday, Sept. 15, at Oak Hollow Golf Course. Shotgun start at 1 p.m. Fee: $60 per golfer/$240 per team. Hole sponsors and corporate sponsors are welcome. Registration deadline is Sept. 8. Call Mike Lohr at 336-210-4652 or the church at 336-431-2918 for more information.
Joytime Ministries’ annual Joytime Women’s Retreat Sept. 16-17 at The Church on 68, 300 N.C. 68. Featuring High Point-based Christian author, speaker and radio personality Joy Greene and Mike Weaver, lead singer of the band Big Daddy Weave. Other performers and speakers scheduled. Tickets are $22-$44 and can be purchased through www.eventbrite.com. For more information, contact Leigh Marlow at 336-288-3002 or lmarlow@triad.rr.com.
Spring Hill United Methodist Church, 240 Spring Hill Church Road, High Point, will hold Community Day from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 17. Biscuits, fried apple pies, hot dog lunch, general store, bakery, yard sales, free children’s games, face painting and Hasty Fire truck. Prize drawings, silent auction and chicken pies for sale. For more information call 336-847-1144.
Hopewell United Methodist Church’s, 4540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity, will host an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet Sept. 17, 7-10 a.m. $10 adults and $5 children.
HOLIDAY MARKET & CRAFT FAIR
Covenant Church United Methodist, 1526 Skeet Club Road, High Point, annual Holiday Market and Craft Fair on Oct. 1, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Rain or shine. Forty local crafters, artisans and small businesses selling seasonal items in a festive atmosphere. Santa and Grinch visits throughout the day. Free.
Mitchell's Grove UMC, 3511 MLK Jr Drive, High Point will be hosting a hot dog lunch every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Two all-beef hot dogs with homemade chili, chips and beverage for only $6. Ongoing fundraiser for the church. Orders can be placed in the fellowship hall, or phoned in at 336-882-6657.
