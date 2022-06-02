Items for Faith Calendar, a listing of faith-based events, must include the complete name of any guest speaker and a street address for the event. Submissions may be mailed or delivered to the High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, NC 27260, by Tuesday to be published in the Friday edition. You also can email submissions to neighbors@hpenews.com. Include the name of the church in the subject line.
FALL ENROLLMENT OPEN
Fall enrollment is now open for infants through transitional kindergarten classes at the Child Enrichment Center at First United Methodist Church, 512 N. Main St. Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m to 12:30 p.m. Visit www.childenrichment.net for more information or call 336-889-3103.
GOSPEL SINGING
Community Baptist Church, 9006 Hillsville Road, Trinity, is hosting Friday night singing at 7 p.m. on June 3 with Joyful Sounds of Greensboro; on June 10 with Bobby Marsh; on June 17 with New Journey of Thomasville; on June 24 with the Orange Family bluegrass of Mount Airy; and on July 1 with True Vine of Thomasville. For information call 336-861-8420 or Pastor Ty Thompson at 336-454-2146.
YARD SALE
First United Methodist Church annual yard sale will be 8 a.m to 1 p.m. June 4 in the Allred Center, 512 N. Main St. Furniture, clothes, household items, electronics, toys, and more. Proceeds support the missions of the church.
HOMECOMING
Friendly Baptist Church, 420 New St., will observe its 79th Homecoming Services on June 5. The Rev. Steve Jacobs will be the visiting speaker. Bruce Sechrest will be singing. After the services, lunch will be served in the fellowship hall.
HOMECOMING
Spring Hill UMC, 240 Spring Hill Church Road, High Point, will celebrate Homecoming/Memorial Day on Sunday, June 5. The Rev. Chuck Garner will speak at the 11 a.m. worship service.
SUMMER IN NARNIA
Jeff Patterson, senior pastor at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, presents a study of “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” and “The Magician’s Nephew” by C.S. Lewis. The reading will be minimal and fun. Participants will learn Scripture and Christian theology by following the adventures in the books. Wednesdays, June through August, 9:30-10:30 a.m. in the Dining Hall. Those interested in attending may call 336-884-2204 or email creddick@wesleymemorial.org.
BLOCK PARTY
All are welcome to a free neighborhood block party on Thursday, June 9, at 6 p.m. Meet in the parking lot of First United Methodist Church, 512 N. Main St., for pizza, popcorn, cotton candy, games, music and fun. Children are welcome to bring their bikes, trikes, etc. Bring your own chair.
CLASSIC CAR CRUISE-IN
Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church classic car cruise-in Saturday, June 11, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Featuring a variety of classic cars, motorcycles and authentic NASCAR race cars from Richard Petty and Bill Blair Sr. Hot dogs, Kona Ice and popcorn available. Other activities include a NASCAR race simulator, bounce house, music and a historical racing exhibit.
WOMEN’S DAY
Liberty Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 3809 Meadowbrook Drive in Trinity, will observe Women’s Day on Sunday, June 12, at 11 a.m. The guest speaker will be Minister Myra Wallace, an associate of New Bethel Baptist Church in High Point.
UNDER THE SHELTER
Trinity Baptist Church, 6499 N.C. 62, Trinity, will host the Under the Shelter Concert Series. On June 12, the Sound; July 24, Mark Trammell Quartet; Aug. 28, the Heath Brothers. All concerts begin at 6 p.m. A love offering will be taken. Bring lawn chairs.
SUMMER KIDS MUSIC CAMP
Rising third-graders through high school seniors are invited to the free First United Methodist Church Summer Kids Music Camp. Group meets Monday through Friday, 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. for two weeks (June 13-June 24) to learn about different types of music, how to play handbells, and how to read music. Visit www.fumc-highpoint.org/summermusiccamp to register or call 336-889-4429. Registration ends June 1.
BREAKFAST BUFFET
Hopewell United Methodist Church will host an all-you-can-eat Breakfast Buffet 7-10 a.m. June 18. In addition, there will also be omelets and hash brown casserole. Cost: $10 for adults and $5 for children. The church is located at 4540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity.
LEMONADE ON THE LAWN
All are welcome for free refreshments after the 11 a.m. worship service at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church on Sunday, June 19.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL
Trinity Baptist Church on N.C. 62 will have Vacation Bible School June 20-24, 5:15-8:30 p.m. daily, with the theme “Spark Studios: Created in Christ, Designed for God’s Purpose.”
PASTORAL ANNIVERSARY
Liberty Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 3809 Meadowbrook Drive in Trinity, will celebrate Pastor Pearl C. Allen’s sixth pastoral anniversary on Sunday, June 26, at 11 a.m. The speaker will be associate Evangelist Barbara Ann Carter.
GRIEF COUNSELING GROUP
First United Methodist Church of High Point Grief Counseling Group meetings 1-2 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month and will be reading “Grief Day by Day” by Jan Warner. Anyone who is coping with the loss of a loved one, recent or past, is welcome. 336-889-4429.
HOT DOG LUNCH
Mitchell’s Grove UMC, 3511 MLK Jr Drive, High Point will be hosting a hot dog lunch every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Two all-beef hot dogs with homemade chili, chips and beverage for only $6. Ongoing fundraiser for the church. Orders can be placed in the fellowship hall, or phoned in at 336-882-6657.
FREE COMMUNITY DINNER
Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity, will host a free community dinner 5-7 p.m. June 10. Meatloaf, green beans, mashed potatoes, rolls, desserts and drinks will be served.
