EASTER EGG HUNT
Annual Easter Egg Hunt / Magic Show/ Hot Dog Lunch at Mt. Vernon UMC Hut located at 9429 Archdale Road, Trinity, will be April 9 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Drawing for Easter basket door prize. Community is welcome. Egg hunt is for all children up to 12 years old.
EGGSTRAVAGANZA
Wesley Memorial Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point is hosting its annual Easter Eggstravaganza family event on Sunday, April 10, from 3-5 p.m. Registration required at 336-812-4800.
EASTER CELEBRATION
Celebrate Easter at Greenwood Baptist Church, 1010 Lexington Ave., Thomasville. Sunday, April 10, “The Passion; Jesus Crucified” 10:30 a.m.; Thursday, April 14, Maundy Thursday Candlelight Service, 7 p.m.; Saturday, April 16, Children’s Easter Celebration, 11 a.m.; Sunday, April 17, Sunrise Service & Breakfast, 7 a.m. — Resurrection Sunday, “He is Risen,” 10:30 a.m.
HOLY WEEK SERVICES
Wesley Memorial Church Holy Week Services, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point:
• Palm Sunday — April 10, 8:30 a.m. Traditional in the Chapel, 9:45 a.m. Contemporary in the Fellowship Hall, 11 a.m. Traditional in the Sanctuary.
• Maundy Thursday — April 14, 7:30 p.m. in the Sanctuary.
• Good Friday — April 15, 7:30 p.m. in the Sanctuary.
• Holy Saturday — April 16, 7:30 p.m. in the Sanctuary.
• Easter Sunday — April 17, 7:30 a.m. Sunrise Service in the Columbarium; 7:30 a.m. TV WGHP Fox 8; 8:30 a.m. Traditional in the Chapel; 9:45 a.m. Contemporary in the Fellowship Hall; 11 a.m. Traditional in the Sanctuary.
REVIVAL
Landmark Baptist Church, 6055 Sunset View Drive, High Point, will host a revival with Pastor Tyler Gauldin nightly at 7 p.m. April 11-15.
BOSTON BUTT FUNDRAISER
Members of Youth-4-Truth will sell smoked Boston butts for $5 per pound just in time for Easter (average 6-12 lbs. cooked). Contact Mt. Vernon UMC at 336-431-7217 with your order or you may email your order to youth@mtvernonmethodist.com. NO LATER THAN TUESDAY, APRIL 12. Butts will be ready on Saturday, April 16, and can be picked up at the church hut at 9429 Archdale Road, Trinity from 10 a.m. to noon.
JOURNEY TO THE CROSS
Assistant Pastor Tonya Frost of Greenwood Hills Wesleyan Church, 2937 N. Main St., High Point, invites the community to a “Journey to the Cross” service Friday, April 15, at 6 p.m. Easter sunrise service will be 7 a.m., followed by breakfast in the Fellowship Hall.
CHRIST’S SAYINGS
Ministers United for Christ Thomasville and Vicinity will hold the “7 Last Words of Christ’s Sayings” at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 15, at Cornerstone Church of Christ, 1102 Short St., Thomasville. There will be seven dynamic speakers. On Sunday, April 17, there will be a sunrise service at 6:30 a.m. with Elder Teresa Harriot.
GOSPEL SINGING
Community Baptist Church, 9006 Hillsville Road, Trinity, is hosting Friday night singing at 7 p.m. on April 15 with Potter’s Will of Troy; on April 22 with Nu-Hi-Way of Harmony; on April 29 with By His Blood of Kannapolis; and on May 6 with Glory Train Bluegrass of Thomasville. For information call 336-861-8420 or Pastor Ty Thompson at 336-454-2146.
BREAKFAST BUFFET
Hopewell United Methodist Church, 540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity will host an all you can eat Breakfast Buffet on April 16 from 7 to 10 a.m. Cost: $10 adults and $5 children.
EASTER SERVICES
Trinity Baptist Church, N.C. 62, Trinity will host a 7 a.m. Sunrise Service on April 17 under the shelter (bring a chair or sit at the picnic tables). Due to COVID, those who wish can sit in their vehicles to hear the service. Breakfast in the fellowship hall at 8 a.m., Sunday school at 9:15 a.m. and worship at 10:30 a.m.
SPRING REVIVAL
Hope Baptist Church, 4872 Old Edgar Road in Sophia, will host a three-day Spring Revival meeting with Ralph Sexton Jr. on May 1 at 10:45 a.m. and 6 p.m. Services on Monday-Tuesday, May 2-3, begin at 7 p.m. 336-495-4673
GRIEF COUNSELING GROUP
First United Methodist Church of High Point Grief Counseling Group meetings 1-2 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month and will be reading “Grief Day by Day” by Jan Warner. Anyone who is coping with the loss of a loved one, recent or past, is welcome. 336-889-4429.
HOT DOG LUNCH
Mitchell’s Grove UMC, 3511 MLK Jr Drive, High Point will be hosting a Hotdog Lunch every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Two all-beef hot dogs with homemade chili, chips and beverage for only $6. Ongoing fundraiser for the church. Orders can be placed in the fellowship hall, or phoned in at 336-882-6657.
