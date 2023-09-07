Items for Faith Calendar, a listing of faith-based events, must include the complete name of any guest speaker and a street address for the event. Submissions may be mailed or delivered to the High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, NC 27260. You also can email submissions to neighbors@hpenews.com. Include the name of the church in the subject line. The calendar runs each Friday and on other days on a space-available basis.
GOSPEL SINGING
Community Baptist Church, 9006 Hillsville Road, Trinity, is hosting Friday night singing on Sept. 8 with Terry Budwine of Jamestown; on Sept. 15 with Shepherd’s Voice of Greensboro; on Sept. 22 with Bobby Marsh of Seagrove; on Sept. 29 with Nu-Hi-Way bluegrass of Advance; and on Oct. 6 with Brad Hamilton of Thomasville.
COMMUNITY DINNER
Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity, will host a Community Dinner on Friday, Sept. 8, 5-6:30 p.m. BBQ chicken, potatoes, slaw, drinks and desserts.
SALAD SUPPER
Fairfield United Methodist Church, 1505 N.C. 62, High Point, will host Super Salad Supper on Saturday, Sept. 9, 5-7:30 p.m. Potato salad, fruit salad, pea salad, chicken salad, bean salad, chicken wings, deviled eggs, fruit trays, tossed salad, desserts, drinks and more. Donations only. Proceeds benefit Fairfield Methodist’s missions.
CHURCH GRAND OPENING
New Covenant Church will hold a grand opening service at noon Saturday, Sept. 9, at 2200 Westchester Drive in High Point. The pastor is Orrick Quick. The celebration will include a showing of the 2023 film “The Little Mermaid” with free drinks and popcorn.
PROSPECT METHODIST CELEBRATION
Prospect Methodist Church, 5553 Prospect St., High Point, will celebrate its heritage within the Methodist movement on Sunday, Sept. 10. Worship begins at 9:30 a.m. followed by lunch after. The church invites friends, family and members to celebrate with a recommitment to God, his word and the church. Founded in 1830, Prospect is a Global Methodist Church and has been a central part of the High Point, Archdale, Thomasville and Trinity communities.
COMMUNITY DAY
Turners Chapel AME Church, 7615 Florence School Drive, High Point, will hold Community Day on Sunday, Sept. 10, immediately following the worship service (approximately 11 a.m.) until 4 p.m. There will be vendors, a bounce house, a DJ, games, free food and more.
GREENWOOD BAPTIST HOMECOMING
Greenwood Baptist Church, 1010 Lexington Ave., Thomasville, will observe Homecoming on Sunday, Sept. 10. The Rev. Mitchel Hayworth, pastor, will teach a Sunday school lesson at 9:30 a.m., followed by a music service at 10:30 a.m. with The Covenant Quartet. Lunch will be served afterward. Everyone welcome.
ST. MARY’S REVIVAL
St. Mary’s United Methodist Church, 5583 Rockford Drive, Trinity, will have revival services on Sunday, Sept. 10, with the Rev. Tim Webster and Latonye Torain. Lunch will be served at 3 p.m. Evening services are at 3 p.m. with guest speakers the Rev. Rodvrgas Ingram Sr. of St. Matthew’s UMC and the Rev. Tamra Ingram of Bass Chapel and Raleigh’s Crossroads UMC.
TRINITY MEMORIAL BLOOD DRIVE
The Blood Drive in Memory of Albert King will be held at Trinity Memorial United Methodist Church, 7140 N.C. 62, Trinity, from 2:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12. To schedule an appointment, call the church at 336-431-1379 or visit www.redcrossblood.org. If you have any questions, contact Myra Dowdy at 336-259-9450.
JOY COMMUNITY BLOOD DRIVE
Joy Community Fellowship, 649 Vista Circle, High Point, will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross 2-6:30 p.m. Sept. 13. For information or to make an appointment, call 336-431-5165 or sign up online at redcrossblood.org.
ARCHDALE FRIENDS TOURNAMENT
Archdale Friends Quaker Men’s 18th annual Memorial Golf Tournament will be Thursday, Sept. 14, at Oak Hollow Golf Course in High Point. 1 p.m. shotgun start. $60 per golfer/$240 per team. Hole sponsors and corporate sponsors also needed. Lots of prizes. All players must be registered and paid by Sept. 8. You must pay by check made payable to Archdale Friends Meeting. No checks or cards will be received at the course. Proceeds help the Quaker Men support numerous community projects. For information call Mike Lohr at 336-210-4652 or the church office at 336-431-2918.
BREAKFAST BUFFET
Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity, will host a breakfast buffet Saturday, Sept. 16, 7-10 a.m. All you can eat country ham, sausage, bacon, grits, sausage gravy, pancakes, waffles, stewed apples, homemade biscuits, eggs your way, coffee, orange juice and milk. Omelets and hash brown casserole also available. $10 adults and $5 children.
TRINITY BAPTIST REVIVAL
Trinity Baptist Church, 6499 N.C. 62, Trinity, will host its fall revival starting Sunday, Sept. 17, through Wednesday, Sept. 20. Guest speakers will be the Rev. Steve Jarvis (Sept. 17), the Rev. Michael Mabe (Sept. 18), the Rev. Randy Hobbs (Sept. 19) and the Rev. Roy Little (Sept. 20). For information call 336-434-1998 or email at: www.trinitybaptistnc.com
MEN’S DAY
Liberty Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 3809 Meadowbrook Drive, Trinity, will observe Men’s Day on Sept. 17. Deacon Leroy Gyant will be the speaker for the 11 a.m. service. The Rev. Edward Smith will be the guest speaker for the 3 p.m. service, with the congregation and choir of Melita Grove Baptist Church in Asheboro.
COMMUNITY MEAL
Unity Wesleyan Church, 5289 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity, will host a free community "Meal and a Message" on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 7- 8 p.m. meatballs along with sides, desserts and drinks will be served, while listening to a devotional and live music. For more information, call 336-434-6380.
DIVORCE CARE
Green Street Baptist Church, 303 N. Rotary Drive, High Point, is offering 13 weekly classes for those dealing with separation or divorce. Classes are Tuesdays 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. through Nov. 14 in the church's Fireside Room. Join any time. Free childcare available by reservation (infant to 11 years old). Cost is $20 for the workbook. Scholarships available. To register for the class and child care call 336-819-4356 or email penny@greenstreet.org.
GRIEF SHARE
Green Street Baptist Church, 303 N. Rotary Drive, High Point, is hosting 13 weekly classes for those dealing with the loss of a loved one on Wednesdays through Nov. 22, 6-7:30 p.m. in the church's Fireside Room. Join any time. Free childcare available by reservation (infant to 11 years old). Cost is $20 for the workbook. Scholarships available. To register for the class and child care call 336-819-4356 or email penny@greenstreet.org.
WEDNESDAY SERVICES
St. Stephen AME Zion Church, 1012 Leonard Ave., High Point, resumed its WOW (Worship on Wednesday) Services. Services are from noon to 1 p.m. weekly in the Church Fellowship Hall. All are invited to attend.
HOT DOG FUNDRAISER
St. Mary’s United Methodist Church, 5583 Rockford Drive, Trinity, is having a “2 for Tuesday” special every Tuesday 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., offering two hot dogs with homemade trimmings, a drink and chips for $6. Turkey dogs are $1 extra. For more information call 336-431-6013.
HOT DOG LUNCH
Mitchell's Grove United Methodist Church, 3511 MLK Jr. Drive, High Point, is hosting an ongoing hot dog lunch fundraiser every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., serving two all-beef hot dogs with homemade chili, chips and a beverage for $6. Orders can be placed in the fellowship hall or phoned in at 336-882-6657.
