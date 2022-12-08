Items for Faith Calendar, a listing of faith-based events, must include the complete name of any guest speaker and a street address for the event. Submissions may be mailed or delivered to the High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, NC 27260, by Tuesday to be published in the Friday edition. You also can email submissions to neighbors@hpenews.com. Include the name of the church in the subject line.
Community Baptist Church, 9006 Hillsville Road, Trinity, is hosting Friday night singing at 7 p.m. on Dec. 9 with Orange Family Bluegrass of Mount Airy; on Dec. 16 with True Vine of Lexington and Shallotte; and on Dec. 30 with Brian Burchfield of Tennessee. There will be no singing on Nov. 25 because of the Thanksgiving holiday; on Dec. 23 because of the Christmas holiday.
All-you-can-eat breakfast buffet hosted by Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity, will be Saturday, Dec. 3, 7-10 a.m. Country ham, sausage, bacon, grits, sausage gravy, pancakes, waffles, stewed apples, homemade biscuits, coffee, orange juice and milk. Also omelets and hash brown casserole. $10 adults and $5 children.
Trinity Baptist Church, 6499 N.C. 62, presents the following events: Saturday, Dec.10, Christmas TBC Choir and Drama Team at 6 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 11, Christmas TBC choir and drama team at 6 p.m. Admission for both performances the 10th and 11th is canned food for COAT ministry.
First United Methodist Church, 512 N. Main St., High Point, presents a Night of Joy, a holiday celebration of lights and music, on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at 6 p.m. Family-friendly event includes musical performances by handbell choirs and children's choirs and the annual lighting of the luminaries on the sanctuary steps. Christmas Eve service will be Friday, Dec. 24, at 5 p.m. For more visit www.fumc-highpoint.org/advent.
Community Baptist Church, 9006 Hillsville Road, Trinity, will have its Watch Night Service on Saturday, Dec. 31, starting at 8 p.m.
Mitchell's Grove UMC, 3511 MLK Jr Drive, High Point is hosting a hot dog lunch every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Two all-beef hot dogs with homemade chili, chips and beverage for only $6. Ongoing fundraiser for the church. Orders can be placed in the fellowship hall, or phoned in at 336-882-6657.
