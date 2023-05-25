Items for Faith Calendar, a listing of faith-based events, must include the complete name of any guest speaker and a street address for the event. Submissions may be mailed or delivered to the High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, NC 27260. You also can email submissions to neighbors@hpenews.com. Include the name of the church in the subject line. The calendar runs each Friday and on other days on a space-available basis.
LUNCH FUNDRAISER
Bethel United Methodist Church, 508 Fisher Ferry St., Thomasville, is having a lunch fundraiser on Sunday, May 28, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Meatloaf, pinto beans and stewed potatoes, bread, beverage and dessert for $10 adult. Children 7-10 is $6 and 6 and under $3.
GOSPEL SINGING
Community Baptist Church, 9006 Hillsville Road, Trinity, is hosting Friday night singing on May 26 with Shannon Moody Smith of Stanley; on June 2 with Good News of Thomasville; on June 9 with Terry Budwine of Jamestown; on June 16 with Sheltered Quartet of Burlington/Graham; on June 23 with Orange Family Bluegrass of Mount Airy; and on June 30 with Michael Reardon of Windermere, Georgia.
REVIVAL
Friendly Baptist Church, 420 New St. in High Point, will have revival services May 28-June 2. Kenny Greenway will be preaching. Homecoming will be observed on June 4.
CAR WASH AND BAKE SALE
Fairfield United Methodist Church, 1505 N.C. 62 West, High Point, will have a youth car wash and bake sale on Saturday, June 3, 8-11 a.m. to help pay for a youth mission trip to Altoona, Pennsylvania, June 18-28.
BAKE SALE
Bethel United Methodist Church, will be having a bake sale at the Thomasville Farmer’s Market, 21 E. Guilford St., Thomasville, on June 3. Bake sale will include fresh breads, cakes, pies and cookies.
REVIVAL
Community Baptist Church, 9006 Hillsville Road, Trinity, will hold a revival June 4-8 with Pastor Richard Blevins. Services on June 4 begin at 6 p.m. and on June 5-8 at 7 p.m.
COUNTRY BREAKFAST
Bethel United Methodist Church, 508 Fisher Ferry St., Thomasville, is having a Country Breakfast, Saturday, June 10, 7-10 a.m. Breakfast includes eggs, bacon, sausage, ham, grits, gravy (milk and red eye), stewed apples, homemade biscuits, juice and coffee. Adults, $10., children 7-10, $6, and children 6 and under, $3.
CLASSIC CAR CRUISE-IN
Wesley Memorial Church will host a Classic Car Cruise-In Saturday, June 10, at the church, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Featuring Kyle Petty, hot dogs, Kona ice, popcorn, bounce house and giveaways. Bring your classic car, bike or boat. The church is at 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. 336-884-2204. www.wesleymemorial.org.
WOMEN’S DAY
Liberty Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 3809 Meadowbrook Drive, Trinity, will observe Women’s Day on Sunday, June 11, at 3 p.m. The guest speaker will be Minister Louise Welch, as associate of New Bethel Baptist Church of High Point.
PASTORAL ANNIVERSARY
Liberty Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 3809 Meadowbrook Drive, Trinity, will celebrate Pastor Pearl C. Allen’s seventh pastoral anniversary on Sunday, June 25, at 3 p.m. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Sharmon Mason of New Bethel Baptist Church of High Point.
HOT DOG FUNDRAISER
St. Mary’s United Methodist Church, 5583 Rockford Drive, Trinity, is having a “2 for Tuesday” special every Tuesday 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., offering two hot dogs with homemade trimmings, a drink and chips for $6. Turkey dogs are $1 extra. For more information call 336-431-6013.
HOT DOG LUNCH
Mitchell’s Grove United Methodist Church, 3511 MLK Jr. Drive, High Point, is hosting an ongoing hot dog lunch fundraiser every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., serving two all-beef hot dogs with homemade chili, chips and a beverage for $6. Orders can be placed in the fellowship hall or phoned in at 336-882-6657.
