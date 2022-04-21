(NOTE TO READERS: Faith Calendar will now run in Friday editions. This week, we will run the calendar on both Friday and Saturday. The calendar will run exclusively on Fridays starting next week.)
Items for Faith Calendar, a listing of faith-based events, must include the complete name of any guest speaker and a street address for the event. Submissions may be mailed or delivered to the High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, NC 27260, by Tuesday to be published in the Friday edition. You also can email submissions to neighbors@hpenews.com. Include the name of the church in the subject line.
SUPPORTING MISSIONS
The Trinity United Women in Faith, 609 Liberty Drive, Thomasville, will hold a “Yard Sale for Missions” locally and internationally on Saturday, April 23, 7-11 a.m. There will be a large variety of items.
GOSPEL SINGING
Community Baptist Church, 9006 Hillsville Road, Trinity, is hosting Friday night singing at 7 p.m. on April 29 with By His Blood of Kannapolis; on May 6 with Glory Train Bluegrass of Thomasville; on May 13 with Shannon Moody Smith; on May 20 with His Choice of Thomasville; on May 27 with Second Chance bluegrass of Welcome; on June 3 with Joyful Sounds of Greensboro; on June 10 with Bobby Marsh; on June 17 with New Journey of Thomasville; on June 24 with the Orange Family bluegrass of Mount Airy; and on July 1 with True Vine of Thomasville. For information call 336-861-8420 or Pastor Ty Thompson at 336-454-2146.
FAMILY FUN DAY
Covenant Church United Methodist, 1526 Skeet Club Road, High Point will host Family Fun Day 2022 on Saturday, April 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Activities on the church’s front lawn and inside with ticketed activities starting at 50 cents for outdoor inflatables, games, crafts and food. There will also be a silent auction and cake walk. For more information visit www.CovenantChurchHigh Point.com.
GRIEF COUNSELING GROUP
First United Methodist Church of High Point Grief Counseling Group meetings 1-2 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month and will be reading “Grief Day by Day” by Jan Warner. Anyone who is coping with the loss of a loved one, recent or past, is welcome. 336-889-4429.
HOT DOG LUNCH
Mitchell's Grove UMC, 3511 MLK Jr Drive, High Point will be hosting a Hotdog Lunch every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Two all-beef hot dogs with homemade chili, chips and beverage for only $6. Ongoing fundraiser for the church. Orders can be placed in the fellowship hall, or phoned in at 336-882-6657.
