GOOD FRIDAY CANTATA
First UMC of High Point invites the community to share in the choral story of Joseph Martin's Easter cantata, "The Rose of Calvary," presented by the Chancel Choir on Good Friday, April 7, at 7 p.m. in the sanctuary, 512 N. Main St.
LIVING WATER EGG HUNT
Living Water Baptist Church, 1300 Brentwood St., High Point, will be having an Easter egg hunt Saturday, April 8, noon to 2 p.m. For ages 1-11 years. Light refreshments will be served.
MINISTERS CONFERENCE SUNRISE SERVICE
The Ministers Conference of High Point and Vicinity will host an “Easter Son-Rise Service” at Williams Memorial CME Church, 3400 Triangle Lake Road, 7 a.m. Sunday, April 9. The preacher will be the Rev. Daniel Webb, pastor, Beyond The Walls Ministries.
SOLID ROCK SUNRISE SERVICE
Easter Sunrise Service at Solid Rock Baptist Church, 903 E. Kearns St., will be at 5:30 a.m. Sunday, April 9.
UNITY WESLEYAN SUNRISE SERVICE
A Community Sunrise Service will be held at Unity Wesleyan Church, 5289 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity, on Easter Sunday, April 9, at 6:30 a.m. The service will be held outside, weather permitting. A light breakfast will follow in the Fellowship Hall.
HPU SUNRISE SERVICE
High Point University’s Easter Sunrise Service will be Sunday, April 9, at 7 a.m. on the Kester International Promenade in front of Hayworth Chapel. The Rev. Preston Davis, minister to the university, will provide a sermon. Communion will be shared. A light breakfast and coffee will be served ahead of the service. Anyone may watch the service livestreamed on the university website at
https://www.highpoint.edu/live-stream/, or the Chapel and Religious Life Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/hpuchapel and on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/@hpuchapel.
GREENWOOD SUNRISE SERVICE
Greenwood Baptist Church, 1010 Lexington Ave., Thomasville, will observe Easter sunrise service at 7 a.m. followed by breakfast Sunday, April 9. The program "Grace to Grace" will be presented at 10:30 a.m. with music and drama.
EASTER SERVICE
High Point Friends Meeting, 800 Quaker Lane in High Point, plans an Easter Sunday meeting on Sunday, April 9, for worship filled with music, fellowship. At 9 a.m. will be Contemplative Worship, followed by Meeting for Worship at 10 a.m. with guest musician
Kimberly Farlow on violin.
PANCAKE BREAKFAST
Archdale Friends Meeting Quaker Men will host a pancake breakfast Saturday, April 22, 8-11 a.m. $7 (children 7 and under eat free). Pancakes, fruit toppings, Cool Whip, sausage, coffee, milk, orange juice. Proceeds benefit Quaker Men ministries. Food will
be served in the gym. The address is 14 Trindale Road, Archdale (Family Life Center entrance).
LUNG PATIENT FUNDRAISER
The Moms in Prayer group of Archdale-Trinity is hosting a fundraiser Saturday, April 22, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Crossover Community Church for the family of Mandy Rose. Rose is facing a potential need for a second double-lung transplant. The fundraiser will feature a spaghetti plate sale, silent auction, bake sale and split-pot raffle. All proceeds go to Rose and her family for medical bills. The church is located at 711 Knightdale Drive, High Point. Presale tickets required for spaghetti plate can be bought via Eventbrite or contacting a member of Moms in Prayer via Facebook.
ST. STEPHEN ANNIVERSARY
St. Stephen AME Zion Church celebrates its 122nd Church anniversary on April 23 at 10 a.m. The church is at 1012 Leonard Ave., High Point. The speaker will be Bishop Darryl B. Starnes Sr., presiding prelate for the Piedmont Episcopal District of the AME Zion Church. The service also features music from the Livingstone College Gospel Choir.
MOBILE DENTIST MINISTRY
Baptists on a Mission will host a Mobile Dentist Ministry Saturday, April 29, at Vietnamese Baptist Church, 4240 Furniture Ave., Jamestown. Parents need to register in advance to schedule appointment. Contact Hung Nguyen at 336-848-4365 of thanh.hung1910@gmail.com
HOT DOG FUNDRAISER
St. Mary’s United Methodist Church, 5583 Rockford Drive, Trinity, is having a “2 for Tuesday” special every Tuesday 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., offering two hot dogs with homemade trimmings, a drink and chips for $6. Turkey dogs are $1 extra. For more information call 336-431-6013.
HOT DOG LUNCH
Mitchell's Grove United Methodist Church, 3511 MLK Jr. Drive, High Point, is hosting an ongoing hot dog lunch fundraiser every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., serving two all-beef hot dogs with homemade chili, chips and a beverage for $6. Orders can be placed in the fellowship hall or phoned in at 336-882-6657.
