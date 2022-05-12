Items for Faith Calendar, a listing of faith-based events, must include the complete name of any guest speaker and a street address for the event. Submissions may be mailed or delivered to the High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, NC 27260, by Tuesday to be published in the Friday edition. You also can email submissions to neighbors@hpenews.com. Include the name of the church in the subject line.
HOMECOMING SERVICE
A homecoming and Memorial Day service will be held 9:30 a.m. Sunday at Prospect UMC at 5553 Prospect St., Archdale. 336-885-8550.
GOSPEL SINGING
Community Baptist Church, 9006 Hillsville Road, Trinity, is hosting Friday night singing at 7 p.m. Friday with Glory Train Bluegrass of Thomasville; on May 13 with Shannon Moody Smith; on May 20 with His Choice of Thomasville; on May 27 with Second Chance bluegrass of Welcome; on June 3 with Joyful Sounds of Greensboro; on June 10 with Bobby Marsh; on June 17 with New Journey of Thomasville; on June 24 with the Orange Family bluegrass of Mount Airy; and on July 1 with True Vine of Thomasville. For information call 336-861-8420 or Pastor Ty Thompson at 336-454-2146.
FREE COMMUNITY DINNER
Hopewell United Methodist Church will host a free community dinner on May 13 from 5 to 7 p.m. Barbecue chicken, baked beans, slaw, desserts and drinks will be served. The church is located at 4540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity.
RESOURCE FAIR
Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 753 E. Washington Drive, High Point will host a Resource Fair on Saturday, May 14 from 12-4 p.m. Several local employers will be in attendance for those seeking jobs. Face masks and social distancing recommended. COVID-19 testing will be available.
CAR WASH & BAKE SALE
Fairfield UMC Youth, 1505 N.C. 62, High Point, will have a car wash and bake sale Saturday, May 21, 8:30-11:30 a.m. All proceeds go toward youth missions.
BREAKFAST BUFFET
Hopewell United Methodist Church all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet May 21 at 4540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity. Tickets: $10 adults and $5 children.
COUNTRY BREAKFAST SUPPER
The Youth Group of Mitchell's Grove UMC, 3511 ML King Drive, High Point, will host an all-you-can-eat country breakfast supper May 28 at 4 p.m. in the fellowship hall. Proceeds help the mission work of the Youth Group. Eggs, Neese's sausage, grits, pancakes, biscuits, gravy, orange juice and a beverage. The cost will be by donation only.
UNDER THE SHELTER
Trinity Baptist Church, 6499 N.C. 62, Trinity, will host the Under the Shelter Concert Series. On May 29, Carolina/Memorial Day Cookout at 4:30 p.m., hot dogs with fixings and concert at 6 p.m.; June 12, the Sound; July 24, Mark Trammell Quartet; Aug. 28, the Heath Brothers. All concerts begin at 6 p.m. A love offering will be taken. Bring lawn chairs.
YARD SALE
First United Methodist Church yard sale Saturday, June 4, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the Allred Center, 512 N. Main St., High Point. Home furnishings, clothes, yard tools and more.
SUMMER KIDS MUSIC CAMP
Rising third-graders through high school seniors are invited to the free First United Methodist Church Summer Kids Music Camp. Group meets Monday through Friday, 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. for two weeks (June 13-June 24) to learn about different types of music, how to play handbells, and how to read music. Visit www.fumc-highpoint.org/summermusiccamp to register or call 336-889-4429. Registration ends June 1.
GRIEF COUNSELING GROUP
First United Methodist Church of High Point Grief Counseling Group meetings 1-2 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month and will be reading “Grief Day by Day” by Jan Warner. Anyone who is coping with the loss of a loved one, recent or past, is welcome. 336-889-4429.
HOT DOG LUNCH
Mitchell's Grove UMC, 3511 MLK Jr Drive, High Point will be hosting a hot dog lunch every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Two all-beef hot dogs with homemade chili, chips and beverage for only $6. Ongoing fundraiser for the church. Orders can be placed in the fellowship hall, or phoned in at 336-882-6657.
