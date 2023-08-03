Items for Faith Calendar, a listing of faith-based events, must include the complete name of any guest speaker and a street address for the event. Submissions may be mailed or delivered to the High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, NC 27260. You also can email submissions to neighbors@hpenews.com. Include the name of the church in the subject line. The calendar runs each Friday and on other days on a space-available basis.
GOSPEL SINGING
Community Baptist Church, 9006 Hillsville Road, Trinity, is hosting Friday night singing on Aug. 4 with professional musician Alan Frink of Concord, New Hampshire; and on Aug. 18 with New Journey Bluegrass of Thomasville. On Aug. 21-26 there will be a tent revival.
LUNCH FUNDRAISER
Bethel Global Methodist Church, 508 Fisher Ferry St., Thomasville, is having a lunch fundraiser on Sunday, Aug. 27, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Serving hamburgers, hot dogs with all the fixin’s, baked beans and potato salad, beverage and dessert for $10 adult, children 7-10 $6 and children: 6 and under $3.
COMMUNITY DAY
Community Day in the Park, hosted by Ministers United for Christ of Thomasville and vicinity, will be Saturday, Aug. 5, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Mayer Park, 401 Mason Way, Thomasville. There will be singing, free food and games.
SCHOOL SUPPLIES GIVEAWAY
St. Stephen AME Zion Church, 1012 Leonard Ave., High Point, hosts its annual “Gear Up for Back to School” event Aug. 5, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. In addition to backpacks and school supply giveaways, there will be a fire safety demonstration by the High Point Fire Department. Youth and parents are invited to come out and enjoy food, fun and community.
FINANCIAL PEACE
In-person class for Dave Ramsey’s Financial Peace University will be hosted by Green Street Baptist Church, 303 N. Rotary Drive, High Point, starting Wednesday, Aug. 9, and running through Sept. 27, 6:15-7:30 p.m. in Room B-212. Cost is $20. Scholarships available. To register call 336-819-4356 or email penny@greenstreet.org.
HOMECOMING
Liberty Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 3809 Meadowbrook Drive, Trinity, will observe Homecoming on Sunday, Aug. 13, at 3 p.m. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Dr. William Roseman with the church and choir of Harshaw Grove Baptist Church in Randleman.
DIVORCE CARE
Green Street Baptist Church, 303 N. Rotary Drive, High Point, is offering 13 weekly classes for those dealing with separation or divorce. Classes are Tuesdays beginning Aug. 15, 6:30 — 8:30 p.m., in the church’s Fireside Room. Join anytime during the 13 weeks. Free childcare available by reservation (infant to 11 years old). Cost is $20 for the workbook. Scholarships available. To register for the class and child care call 336-819-4356 or email penny@greenstreet.org.
BLOOD DRIVE
Joy Community Fellowship will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross on Aug. 29, 2-6:30 p.m. 649 Vista Circle, High Point. For more information or to make an appointment, call 336-431-5165 or sign up online at redcrossblood.org.
GRIEF SHARE
Green Street Baptist Church, 303 N. Rotary Drive, High Point, is hosting 13 weekly classes for those dealing with the loss of a loved one on Wednesdays beginning Aug. 30, 6-7:30 p.m., in the church’s Fireside Room. Join anytime during the 13 weeks. Free childcare available by reservation (infant to 11 years old). Cost is $20 for the workbook. Scholarships available. To register for the class and child care call 336-819-4356 or email penny@greenstreet.org.
BIBLE STUDY
The Rev. Morris Little will be offering the 13-week Bible study, “Experiencing God,” on Sundays at 3 p.m. from Sept. 10 through Dec. 3 at Trinity Baptist Church, 6499 N.C. 62. This study will focus on how to experience God through knowing and doing His will. The cost is $20. Sign ups are open until the first Sunday in August. Call church office at 336-434-1998.
HOT DOG FUNDRAISER
St. Mary’s United Methodist Church, 5583 Rockford Drive, Trinity, is having a “2 for Tuesday” special every Tuesday 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., offering two hot dogs with homemade trimmings, a drink and chips for $6. Turkey dogs are $1 extra. For more information call 336-431-6013.
HOT DOG LUNCH
Mitchell’s Grove United Methodist Church, 3511 MLK Jr. Drive, High Point, is hosting an ongoing hot dog lunch fundraiser every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., serving two all-beef hot dogs with homemade chili, chips and a beverage for $6. Orders can be placed in the fellowship hall or phoned in at 336-882-6657.
