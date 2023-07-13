Items for Faith Calendar, a listing of faith-based events, must include the complete name of any guest speaker and a street address for the event. Submissions may be mailed or delivered to the High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, NC 27260. You also can email submissions to neighbors@hpenews.com. Include the name of the church in the subject line. The calendar runs each Friday and on other days on a space-available basis.
GOSPEL SINGING
Community Baptist Church, 9006 Hillsville Road, Trinity, is hosting Friday night singing on July 14 with Brad Hamilton of Thomasville; on July 21 with professional musician Kathy Guffey of Inman, South Carolina; on July 28 with professional musicians The Dyer Family Gospel of Maysville, Georgia; and on Aug. 4 with professional musician Alan Frink of Concord, New Hampshire.
BREAKFAST BUFFET
Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4512 Hopewell Church Rd, Trinity, will have an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet July 15, 7-10 a.m. Country ham, sausage, bacon, grits, sausage gravy, pancakes, waffles, stewed apples, homemade biscuits, eggs your way, coffee, orange juice and milk. Also omelets and hash brown casserole. Adults $10, children $5.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL
Gethsemane Baptist Church, 401 Wise Ave. in High Point, will celebrate Vacation Bible School Monday-Friday, July 17-21, 6:30-8:30 p.m. nightly.
BLOOD DRIVE
Joy Community Fellowship, 649 Vista Circle, High Point, will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross on Thursday, July 20, 2-6:30 p.m. For more information or to make an appointment to donate, call the church office at 336-431-5165 or sign up online at redcrossblood.org.
GOSPEL SINGING
The Kramers will be in concert under the shelter at Trinity Baptist Church, 6499 N.C. 62, on Sunday, July 23, at 6 p.m. Bring a lawn chair. A love offering will be taken.
FINANCIAL PEACE
In-person class for Dave Ramsey’s Financial Peace University will be hosted by Green Street Baptist Church, 303 N. Rotary Drive, High Point, starting Wednesday, Aug. 9, and running through Sept. 27, 6:15-7:30 p.m. in Room B-212. Cost is $20. Scholarships available. To register call 336-819-4356 or email penny@greenstreet.org.
DIVORCE CARE
Green Street Baptist Church, 303 N. Rotary Drive, High Point, is offering 13 weekly classes for those dealing with separation or divorce. Classes are Tuesdays beginning Aug. 15, 6:30 — 8:30 p.m., in the church’s Fireside Room. Join anytime during the 13 weeks. Free childcare available by reservation (infant to 11 years old). Cost is $20 for the workbook. Scholarships available. To register for the class and child care call 336-819-4356 or email penny@greenstreet.org.
GRIEF SHARE
Green Street Baptist Church, 303 N. Rotary Drive, High Point, is hosting 13 weekly classes for those dealing with the loss of a loved one on Wednesdays beginning Aug. 30, 6-7:30 p.m., in the church’s Fireside Room. Join anytime during the 13 weeks. Free childcare available by reservation (infant to 11 years old). Cost is $20 for the workbook. Scholarships available. To register for the class and child care call 336-819-4356 or email penny@greenstreet.org.
BIBLE STUDY
The Rev. Morris Little will be offering the 13-week Bible study, “Experiencing God,” on Sundays at 3 p.m. from Sept. 10 through Dec. 3 at Trinity Baptist Church, 6499 N.C. 62. This study will focus on how to experience God through knowing and doing His will. The cost is $20. Sign ups are open until the first Sunday in August. Call church office at 336-434-1998.
HOT DOG FUNDRAISER
St. Mary’s United Methodist Church, 5583 Rockford Drive, Trinity, is having a “2 for Tuesday” special every Tuesday 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., offering two hot dogs with homemade trimmings, a drink and chips for $6. Turkey dogs are $1 extra. For more information call 336-431-6013.
HOT DOG LUNCH
Mitchell’s Grove United Methodist Church, 3511 MLK Jr. Drive, High Point, is hosting an ongoing hot dog lunch fundraiser every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., serving two all-beef hot dogs with homemade chili, chips and a beverage for $6. Orders can be placed in the fellowship hall or phoned in at 336-882-6657.
