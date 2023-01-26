Items for Faith Calendar, a listing of faith-based events, must include the complete name of any guest speaker and a street address for the event. Submissions may be mailed or delivered to the High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, NC 27260. You also can email submissions to neighbors@hpenews.com. Include the name of the church in the subject line. The calendar runs each Friday and on other days on a space-available basis.
Community Baptist Church, 9006 Hillsville Road, Trinity, is hosting Friday night singing on Jan. 27 with Southern Gospel Express of Thomasville; and on Feb. 3 with Second Chance of Welcome.
New Journey will be singing at Hasty Baptist Church, 161 Joe Moore Road, Thomasville, on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 6 p.m.
Olga Street Church of Christ, 1316 R.C. Baldwin Ave., High Point, will celebrate Friends and Family day on Sunday, Jan. 29, with speaker James Holt. Bible study is at 10 a.m. The worship service is at 11 a.m.
A special performance by bassist Philip Hwang and pianist Sunny Lee will take place on Saturday, Jan. 28, at 7 p.m. in the sanctuary of First United Methodist Church, 512 N. Main St., High Point.
DINNER AND GOSPEL SINGING
Parkwood Baptist Church, 2107 Penny Road, will have a soup and salad supper on Saturday, Feb. 4, 5-6:15 p.m., followed by singing featuring The Sheltered Quartet at 6:30 p.m. Donations will be accepted for Hand to Hand Food Pantry.
St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 108 W. Farriss Ave., High Point, is offering a series on how to practice centering prayer. Participants will attend all seven sessions, which start on Saturday, Feb. 11, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Subsequent sessions are Thursdays from 6:30 to 8 p.m. A $35 fee includes a boxed lunch for the first workshop. For information on locations and to register, email Diane Popalis at dianep@stmarysepisc.org.
Mitchell's Grove UMC, 3511 MLK Jr. Drive, High Point, is hosting an ongoing hot dog lunch fundraiser every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., serving two all-beef hot dogs with homemade chili, chips and a beverage for $6. Orders can be placed in the fellowship hall or phoned in at 336-882-6657.
