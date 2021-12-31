Items for Faith Calendar, a listing of faith-based events, must include the complete name of any guest speaker and a street address for the event. Submissions may be mailed or delivered to the High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, NC 27260, by Wednesday to be published in the Saturday edition. You also can email submissions to neighbors@hpenews.com. Include the name of the church in the subject line.
WESLEY MEMORIAL SERMON SERIES
January 2022 — Sermon Series — AHA! Moments — Moments of Spirit-led Inspiration ; Jan. 2 — Epiphany Sunday: “In Awe of Jesus;” Jan. 9 — Baptism of Our Lord: “Our Baptism and AHA moments;” Jan. 16 — AHA Moment: “All Are Equal in the Eyes of God;” Jan. 23 — “Belonging to the Family of God;” Jan. 30 — “Jesus: The Living Word.”
BIBLE STUDY
Bible study opportunities at Wesley Memorial UMC: “Ruth: The Story Behind the Story,” Mondays, 10:30 a.m.; “Jesus and the Jewish Festivals,” Wednesdays, 1:30 p.m.; Women’s Bible Study: “Second Timothy: Paul’s Last Words,” Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. Brand X Class — Sundays, Jan. 2 — 23, 9:45 a.m. Pastor Dr. Jeff Patterson will lead Bible study of the Book of Job.
BLOOD DRIVE
Blood Drive in Memory of Albert King, Trinity Memorial United Methodist Church, 7140 N.C. 62, 2:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4. Call 336-431-1379 for appointment or visit www.redcrossblood.org. All participants must have photo identification.
GOSPEL SINGING
Community Baptist Church, 9006 Hillsville Road, Trinity, is hosting Friday night singing at 7 p.m. on Jan. 7 with Freedom Sounds of Thomasville; on Jan. 14 with Appalachian Main Line; on Jan. 21 with Billy Myers; on Jan. 28 with His Choice; and on Feb. 4 with Southern gospel group Called Out. For information call 336-861-8420 or Pastor Ty Thompson at 336-454-2146.
FREE COMMUNITY DINNER
Hopewell United Methodist Church’s Free Community Dinner will be Jan. 7 from 5 to 7 p.m. Stew beef, rice, baked apples, rolls, desserts and drinks will be served. Masks required for dine-in. Hopewell UMC is located at 4540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity.
GRIEF SHARE
Grief Share will meet on Wednesdays, Jan. 5, through March 30, 2022, at Green Street Baptist Church, 303 N. Rotary Drive, High Point. Wednesdays 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. for 13 weeks. Biblically based support group for anyone dealing with the loss of a loved one. Free childcare available by reservation. Workbook cost $15. Register at 336-819-4356.
BREAKFAST BUFFET
Hopewell United Methodist Church Breakfast Buffet at 4540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity. All you can eat. Jan. 15, 7-10 a.m. $10 adults and $5 children. Masks required.
HOTDOG LUNCH
Mitchell’s Grove UMC, 3511 MLK Jr Drive, High Point will be hosting a Hotdog Lunch every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Two all-beef hot dogs with homemade chili, chips and beverage for only $5. Ongoing fundraiser for the church. Orders can be placed in the fellowship hall, or phoned in at 336-882-6657.
