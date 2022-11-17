Items for Faith Calendar, a listing of faith-based events, must include the complete name of any guest speaker and a street address for the event. Submissions may be mailed or delivered to the High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, NC 27260, by Tuesday to be published in the Friday edition. You also can email submissions to neighbors@hpenews.com. Include the name of the church in the subject line.
Community Baptist Church, 9006 Hillsville Road, Trinity, is hosting Friday night singing at 7 p.m. on Nov. 18 with Straightway of High Point; on Dec. 2 with Good News of Thomasville; on Dec. 9 with Orange Family Bluegrass of Mount Airy; on Dec. 16 with True Vine of Lexington and Shallotte; and on Dec. 30 with Brian Burchfield of Tennessee. There will be no singing on Nov. 25 because of the Thanksgiving holiday; on Dec. 23 because of the Christmas holiday.
CLEANING SUPPLIES GIVEAWAY
Ministers United for Christ Thomasville and Vicinity will host a Free Cleaning Supplies Giveaway on Nov. 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at New Life Baptist Church, 1100 E. Fairfield Road, High Point. Individuals and churches can receive free hand sanitizer, face masks, disinfectant spray, wipes and multipurpose cleaner. For more information call Pastor Kevin Sellers at 336-862-0502.
Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity will host a Breakfast Buffet, all you can eat, on Nov. 19 from 7 to 10 a.m. Menu: country ham, sausage, bacon, grits, sausage gravy, pancakes, waffles, stewed apples, homemade biscuits, coffee, orange juice, and milk. Omelets and hash brown casserole will also be available. Cost: $10 adults and $5 children.
Mount Zion Baptist Church, 423 Cecil St. in Thomasville, will hold revival services on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., and on Monday-Thursday at 7 p.m. nightly with Josh Melton. There will be special singing each night.
Living Water Thankful Tuesday night revival service will be held every Tuesday in November at 7 p.m. Living Water is located at 1300 Brentwood St., High Point.
