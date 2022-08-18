Items for Faith Calendar, a listing of faith-based events, must include the complete name of any guest speaker and a street address for the event. Submissions may be mailed or delivered to the High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, NC 27260, by Tuesday to be published in the Friday edition. You also can email submissions to neighbors@hpenews.com. Include the name of the church in the subject line.
GOSPEL SINGING
Community Baptist Church, 9006 Hillsville Road, Trinity, is hosting Friday night singing at 7 p.m. on Aug. 19 with the Thomas Family of Thomasville; on Aug. 26 with CJ and Calyn Shetley of Thomasville; and on Sept. 2 with By His Blood of Kannapolis.
YOUTH PROGRAM
Thomasville Church of God, 1200 W. Holly Hill Road, is hosting Jesus Jam, an event for children and youth that will have fun, games and more, on Saturday, Aug. 20, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. To register, call 336-848-3695.
RUMMAGE SALE
High Point Friends Meeting, 800 Quaker Lane, will have a rummage sale 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20. Items include antiques, glassware, silver plate, furniture and home decor, books, electronics, toys, and holiday decorations. Cash only.
BREAKFAST BUFFET
Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity, will host an All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast Buffet 7-10 a.m. Aug. 20. In addition, omelets and hash-brown casserole will be served. Prices: $10 adults and $5 children.
ADVICE COLUMNIST
Nationally syndicated columnist John Rosemond will speak at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church on Sunday, Aug. 21, during the 11 a.m. worship service, when the church will honor and thank area educators and administrators. Free lunch for educators follows in the dining hall. RSVP at wesleymemorial.org/educators by Aug. 15. Rosemond will give a seminar titled “Parenting with Love and Leadership” in the fellowship hall at 2 p.m. Tickets: $5 per person and can be purchased at the church, 1225 Chestnut Drive. Email the Rev. Clark Chilton at cchilton@wesleymemorial.org with questions.
TENT REVIVAL
“Burden for America Tent Revival” in Lexington takes place Aug. 21-26 at 7 p.m. Tent will be set up beside the former location of Smiley’s BBQ, located at Tenth Street and Winston Road. Special singing each night. Evangelist Ron Peal and Pastor David W. Hedrick will be preaching. For more information, contact Hedrick at 336-382-7946.
UNDER THE SHELTER
Trinity Baptist Church, 6499 N.C. 62, Trinity, will host the Under the Shelter Concert Series on Aug. 28 with the Heath Brothers. Concert begins at 6 p.m. A love offering will be taken. Bring lawn chairs.
SUMMER IN NARNIA
Jeff Patterson, senior pastor at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, presents a study of “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” and “The Magician’s Nephew” by C.S. Lewis. The reading will be minimal and fun. Participants will learn Scripture and Christian theology by following the adventures in the books. Wednesdays through August, 9:30-10:30 a.m. in the dining hall. Those interested in attending may call 336-884-2204 or email creddick@wesleymemorial.org.
HOMECOMING
Greenwood Baptist Church, 1010 Lexington Ave., Thomasville will observe Homecoming Sunday, Sept. 11. Darrell & Dawn Ritchie will be in concert at 9:30 a.m. and worship will be held at 10:30 a.m. with Dr. Steve Livengood. Lunch will follow the service.
WOMEN’S RETREAT
Joytime Ministries’ annual Joytime Women’s Retreat takes place Friday and Saturday, Sept. 16-17, at The Church on 68 at 300 N.C. 68. Featuring High Point-based Christian author, speaker and radio personality Joy Greene and Mike Weaver, lead singer of the band Big Daddy Weave. Christian singer and musician Jason Crabb will perform. Local brother and sister duo Parker Webb and Hannah Ward, known as Guilford, will lead worship. WGHP TV Fox8 anchor Chad Tucker and his wife, Meredith Tucker, will be speakers. The topic of the event will be “steadfast faith.” Tickets are $22-$44 and can be purchased through www.eventbrite.com. For more information, contact Leigh Marlow at 336-288-3002 or lmarlow@triad.rr.com
FALL PRESCHOOL ENROLLMENT
There are still a few spots left at the Child Enrichment Center at First United Methodist Church. Half-day infant through transitional kindergarten classes offered. Visit www.childenrichment.net or call 336-889-3103 for more information.
MORNING WORSHIP SERVICE
Living Water Baptist Church, 1300 Brentwood St., will be having Morning Worship Service at 10 a.m on Sundays during August, and will return to 11 a.m. in September.
HOT DOG LUNCH
Mitchell’s Grove UMC, 3511 MLK Jr Drive, High Point will be hosting a hot dog lunch every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Two all-beef hot dogs with homemade chili, chips and beverage for only $6. Ongoing fundraiser for the church. Orders can be placed in the fellowship hall, or phoned in at 336-882-6657.
FALL ENROLLMENT OPEN
Fall enrollment is open for infants through transitional kindergarten classes at the Child Enrichment Center at First United Methodist Church, 512 N. Main St. Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m to 12:30 p.m. Visit www.childenrichment.net for more information or call 336-889-3103.
