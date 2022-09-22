Items for Faith Calendar, a listing of faith-based events, must include the complete name of any guest speaker and a street address for the event. Submissions may be mailed or delivered to the High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, NC 27260, by Tuesday to be published in the Friday edition. You also can email submissions to neighbors@hpenews.com. Include the name of the church in the subject line.
BAZAAR AND YARD SALE
Archdale Friends Meeting, 114 Trindale Road, Archdale, will hold a Bazaar and Yard Sale on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Vendors will be set up inside the fellowship hall and outside. There also will be a bake sale and breakfast biscuits.
FAMILY AND FRIENDS DAY
A Second Chance Community Ministry, 830 W. Green Drive, High Point, will have Family and Friends Day on Sunday Sept. 25, at 10 a.m. with Pastor Catherine Brown and at 3:30 p.m. with Pastor Clarence Trent of Change of Heart Ministry of Ringgold, Virginia. All invited. 336-862-0502.
ANNIVERSARY AND HOMECOMING
Turner’s Chapel AME Church, 7615 Florence School Drive, will have a revival Sept. 28-30 with services at 7 p.m. nightly. Homecoming will be Oct. 2 with services at 9:45 a.m. and 2 p.m.
GOSPEL SINGING
Community Baptist Church, 9006 Hillsville Road, Trinity, is hosting Friday night singing at 7 p.m. on Sept. 30 with His Choice of Thomasville; and on Oct. 7 with Mona Jo and Friends of Mocksville; on Oct. 14 with Southern Journey of Randleman; on Oct. 21 with Locust Grove Friends Bluegrass of Randleman; and on Oct. 28 with Shepherd’s Voice of Greensboro.
HOLIDAY MARKET & CRAFT FAIR
Covenant Church United Methodist, 1526 Skeet Club Road, High Point, annual Holiday Market and Craft Fair on Oct. 1, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Rain or shine. Forty local crafters, artisans and small businesses selling seasonal items in a festive atmosphere. Santa and Grinch visits throughout the day. Free.
SINGING
Parkwood Baptist Church, 2107 Penny Road, will have Saturday Night Singing on Oct. 1 at 6:30 p.m. by For His Glory. Light snacks will be served in Fellowship Hall 5:30-6:15 p.m.
COMMUNITY EVANGELICAL HOMECOMING
Community Evangelical Methodist Church, 1275 Joe Moore Road, Thomasville, will celebrate Homecoming on Sunday, Oct. 2, at 10.45 a.m. The Rev. Billy Carey will be the guest speaker. There will be special music and a luncheon to follow.
CANDYLAND TRUNK-OR-TREAT
First United Methodist Church, 512 N. Main St., High Point, will host a Candyland-themed trunk-or-treat in the parking lot on Saturday, Oct. 29, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Candy, snacks and fun for families with young children.
HOT DOG LUNCH
Mitchell’s Grove UMC, 3511 MLK Jr Drive, High Point is hosting a hot dog lunch every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Two all-beef hot dogs with homemade chili, chips and beverage for only $6. Ongoing fundraiser for the church. Orders can be placed in the fellowship hall, or phoned in at 336-882-6657.
