Items for Faith Calendar, a listing of faith-based events, must include the complete name of any guest speaker and a street address for the event. Submissions may be mailed or delivered to the High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, NC 27260, by Tuesday to be published in the Friday edition. You also can email submissions to neighbors@hpenews.com. Include the name of the church in the subject line.
Community Baptist Church, 9006 Hillsville Road, Trinity, is hosting Friday night singing at 7 p.m. on Oct. 21 with Locust Grove Friends Bluegrass of Randleman; on Oct. 28 with Shepherd’s Voice of Greensboro; on Nov. 4 with Terry Budwine of Jamestown; on Nov. 11 with Glory Train of Thomasville; and on Nov. 18 with Straight Way of High Point. On Nov. 25 there will be no singing because of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Several High Point organizations have joined to sponsor a day of 3D mammogram breast screenings Saturday, Oct. 22, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of Mount Zion Baptist Church, 753 Washington St. Scholarships available to cover the cost of mammograms for the uninsured. Appointments required by calling 877-318-1349 by Wednesday, Oct. 19. For information contact simmons.gayle@gmail.com.
Servant’s Heart Worship Center is partnering with CityServe of the Triad to help local families with assistance that will provide free groceries, clothing, shoes and household items. Community Outreach Day will be Saturday, Oct. 22, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Servant’s Heart Worship Center, 275 Parris Ave.
First United Methodist Church, 512 N. Main St., High Point, will host a Candyland-themed trunk-or-treat in the parking lot on Saturday, Oct. 29, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Candy, snacks and fun for families with young children.
Mount Vernon United Methodist Church, 9931 Archdale Road, Trinity, is having a Halloween Fling with a hayride, slide, games and photo booth on Oct. 29 from 4 to 6 p.m. Wear your costume!
Hope Baptist Church, 4872 Old Edgar Road, Sophia, will be celebrating its 22nd annual Homecoming Service on Sunday, Oct. 30. The LIFE Groups will begin at 9:45 a.m., followed by the worship service at 10:45 a.m. with special singing by the Brown Family. Lunch will be served afterwards. For more information call 336-495-4673.
Fairfield United Methodist Church will host a Trunk-or-Treat on Sunday, Oct. 30, from 5 to 7 p.m. in the church parking lot, 1505 N.C. 62, High Point. Free. 336-431-5743
WHOLENESS AND HEALING SERVICE
Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive in High Point, will hold its annual Service of Wholeness and Healing at 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, in the chapel. Service is designed to help participants discover peace as they face illness and grief, as well as physical, emotional and spiritual pain. All are welcome. For information call the Rev. Lisa Tanico at 336-884-2204 or 336-253-8672.
Mitchell's Grove UMC, 3511 MLK Jr Drive, High Point is hosting a hot dog lunch every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Two all-beef hot dogs with homemade chili, chips and beverage for only $6. Ongoing fundraiser for the church. Orders can be placed in the fellowship hall, or phoned in at 336-882-6657.
