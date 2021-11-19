FAITH CALENDAR
Items for Faith Calendar, a listing of faith-based events, must include the complete name of any guest speaker and a street address for the event. Submissions may be mailed or delivered to the High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, NC 27260, by Wednesday to be published in the Saturday edition. You also can email submissions to neighbors@hpenews.com. Include the name of the church in the subject line.
CHURCH ANNIVERSARY
St. Paul Presbyterian Church (USA), originally Cherry Street Presbyterian Church, now located at 309 Summit Road, High Point, will celebrate the 117th Church Anniversary on Sunday, Nov. 21, at 11 a.m. The Rev. Angela Roberson will deliver the message. Special music and reflections will be included. Jada Terry, Praise Dancer, will perform. Masks are required for entry and social distancing will be observed. The community is invited.
THANKFUL TUESDAY REVIVAL
Living Water Baptist Church, 1300 Brentwood St., High Point, will have Thankful Tuesday Night Revival every Tuesday at 7 p.m in November (except Nov. 23).
HANGING OF THE GREENS
Senior Pastor Andrew Christman of Greenwood Hills Wesleyan Church, 2937 N. Main St., invites the community to a Hanging of the Greens service on Sunday, Nov. 28, at 6 p.m. Light refreshments will follow the service.
GOSPEL SINGING
Community Baptist Church, 9006 Hillsville Road, Trinity, is hosting Friday night singing at 7 p.m. on Dec. 3 with Orange Family Bluegrass of Mount Airy. For information call 336-861-8420 or Pastor Ty Thompson at 336-454-2146.
CHRISTMAS WORSHIP EVENTS
Worship at First United Methodist Church of High Point (512 N Main St.) this Christmas season. Sunday services at 8:30 (informal), 9 (contemporary), and 11 a.m. (traditional). Special services will include a Lessons & Carols service on Dec. 5 (at 9 and 11 a.m.) and a Christmas Cantata on Sunday, Dec.19 (11 a.m.). Learn more at www.fumc-highpoint.org/advent.
CHRISTMAS WITH JIM AND MELISSA BRADY
Come join Trinity Baptist Church, 6499 N.C. 62, Trinity, on Sunday, Dec. 5, at 6 p.m. for Christmas with Jim and Melissa Brady. A love offering will be taken.
CELEBRATE CHRISTMAS
On Saturday, Dec. 18, and Sunday, Dec. 19, at 6 p.m., Trinity Baptist Church, 6499 N.C. 62, will present “Celebrate Christmas,” produced by the TBC choir and drama team. Admission: canned food for COAT ministry. All are welcome.
NIGHT OF JOY LUMINARY LIGHTING
Enjoy candles, cookies, and Christmas carols on the steps of First United Methodist Church (512 N. Main Street) on Wednesday, Dec. 22 at 5:30 p.m. All are welcome!
CHRISTMAS EVE CANDLELIGHT SERVICE
First United Methodist Church of High Point (512 N Main St.) welcomes all to worship on Dec. 24 at 5 p.m. for a special Christmas Eve Candlelight service.
HOTDOG LUNCH
Mitchell's Grove UMC, 3511 MLK Jr Drive, High Point will be hosting a Hotdog Lunch every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Two all-beef hot dogs with homemade chili, chips and beverage for only $5. Ongoing fundraiser for the church. Orders can be placed in the fellowship hall, or phoned in at 336-882-6657.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.