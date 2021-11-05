Items for Faith Calendar, a listing of faith-based events, must include the complete name of any guest speaker and a street address for the event. Submissions may be mailed or delivered to the High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, NC 27260, by Wednesday to be published in the Saturday edition. You also can email submissions to neighbors@hpenews.com. Include the name of the church in the subject line.
THANKFUL TUESDAY REVIVAL
Living Water Baptist Church, 1300 Brentwood St., High Point, will have Thankful Tuesday Night Revival every Tuesday at 7 p.m in November (except Nov. 23). The guest speaker for Nov. 9 will be the Rev. Dr Kia Hood Scott of Union Baptist Church, Jamestown, along with the praise team and church congregation.
COAT DRIVE
Covenant Church United Methodist Church, 1526 Skeet Club Road, High Point, has collected coats for the needy. Donated coats, blankets and school supplies will be distributed Saturday, Nov. 6, at the Northwood Community Center Fall Festival. 336-841-3262.
CHICKEN PIE & BAKE SALE
Spring Hill UMC, 240 Spring Hill Church Rd., High Point (off W. Lexington Ave.), will host a Chicken Pie & Bake Sale on Saturday, Nov. 6, from 8 a.m. to noon. Chicken pies are $10 each.
FALL BAZAAR
Trinity Memorial United Methodist Church, 7140 N.C. 62, Trinity, will host its annual Fall Bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 6, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sausage biscuits, coffee and juice for purchase and hot dogs for sale at lunch. Silent auction, gift baskets, arts, crafts and raffle tickets ($1) for a Southern Supreme basket. Free samples of homemade goodies at the tasting table. Bargain items available for purchase. 336-431-1379
MINISTERS UNITED FOR CHRIST
Ministers United for Christ Thomasville and Vicinity will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at Cornerstone Church of Christ, 1102 Short St., Thomasville. Asking all pastors in the area to come out; very important community issues to discuss.
VETERANS DAY RECOGNITION
Greenwood Hills Wesleyan Church, 2937 N. Main St., High Point will celebrate Veterans Day by recognizing veterans Sunday, Nov. 7, at 10:45 a.m. in the sanctuary.
SERVICES
Senior Pastor Andrew Christman of Greenwood Hills Wesleyan Church, 2937 N. Main St., invites the community to Sunday services at 9:30 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. The church will honor all veterans Sunday, Nov. 7. An Essential Oils Class will be held in the Fellowship Hall on Monday, Nov. 8, at 6:30 p.m. A Thanksgiving Community Dinner will be provided free of charge on Wednesday, Nov. 17, beginning at 5:30 p.m.
BARBEQUE
Mitchell’s Grove UMC, 3511 MLK Jr. Drive, High Point, is taking pre-orders for barbecue.: $12 per pound with slaw. Pickup Saturday, Nov. 13, between 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. To order contact Libby at 336-937-3811 or libby@giftsof grace.us. Proceeds go to mission work of Gifts of Grace Ministries. Orders must be placed by Nov. 8.
FREE COMMUNITY DINNER
Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity, presents a Free Community Dinner on Nov. 12 from 5 to 7 p.m. Chicken pie, green beans, sweet potatoes, rolls, desserts and drinks. Dine-in, masks required.
GOSPEL SINGING
Community Baptist Church, 9006 Hillsville Road, Trinity, is hosting Friday night singing at 7 p.m. on Nov. 12 with Glory Train of Thomasville; on Nov. 19 with Straightway of High Point; and on Dec. 3 with Orange Family Bluegrass of Mount Airy. For information call 336-861-8420 or Pastor Ty Thompson at 336-454-2146.
HOLIDAY MARKET
Jamestown Presbyterian Church, 1804 Guilford College Road, Jamestown, will host a holiday market on Nov. 13 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free pancake breakfast from 8 to 9 a.m. Artisans and crafters, handmade items, jams, jellies, jewelry, woodwork and more, along with a bake sale and raffle area. Lunch items available 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Proceeds benefit Angel Tree families.
BREAKFAST
Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity, will host a breakfast Nov. 20 from 7-10 a.m. Prices are $10 adults and $5 children. Masks required.
HOTDOG LUNCH
Mitchell's Grove UMC, 3511 MLK Jr Drive, High Point will be hosting a Hotdog Lunch every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Two all-beef hot dogs with homemade chili, chips and beverage for only $5. Ongoing fundraiser for the church. Orders can be placed in the fellowship hall, or phoned in at 336-882-6657.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.