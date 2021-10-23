Items for Faith Calendar, a listing of faith-based events, must include the complete name of any guest speaker and a street address for the event. Submissions may be mailed or delivered to the High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, NC 27260, by Wednesday to be published in the Saturday edition. You also can email submissions to neighbors@hpenews.com. Include the name of the church in the subject line.
10 YEARS OF MINISTRY
A Second Chance Ministry, 830 W. Green Drive, High Point celebrates 10 years of ministry Sunday, Oct. 24,from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with Vision of Hope Pastor Cynthia David at 10 and Apostle James Carter of Cornerstone Church of Christ, Thomasville, at 3:30. For more information call 336-862-0502.
TRUNK-OR-TREAT
Fairfield UMC, 1505 N.C. 62, High Point, is offering a Trunk-or-Treat 6-8 p.m. Oct. 24.
CLOTHING, BOOK GIVEAWAY
Believers of Truth Free SDA Church, 1013 Callahan Street, Archdale, will give away clothing and books and offer free blood pressure checks 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24.
GOSPEL SINGING
Community Baptist Church, 9006 Hillsville Road, Trinity, is hosting Friday night singing at 7 p.m. on Oct. 29 with The Thomas Family of Thomasville; on Nov. 5 with Terrr Budwine of High Point; on Nov. 12 with Glory Train of Thomasville; on Nov. 19 with Straightway of High Point; and on Dec. 3 with Orange Family Bluegrass of Mount Airy. For information call 336-861-8420 or Pastor Ty Thompson at 336-454-2146.
WORSHIP & BIBLE LESSON
All children are invited to Fairfield UMC’s “Journey to Mars” event with games, crafts, worship and a Bible lesson on Oct. 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Register children for the free event at fairfieldumc.com. Church is located at 1505 N.C. 62, High Point. Carlyn Bell, 336-431-5743.
COAT DRIVE
Covenant Church United Methodist Church, 1526 Skeet Club Road, High Point, is collecting coats for the needy through Nov. 3. Drop off coats of all sizes, new or in good repair, at the church’s front lobby on Sundays and most weekdays. Donated coats, blankets and school supplies will be distributed Nov. 6 at the Northwood Community Center Fall Festival. 336-841-3262
HOLIDAY MARKET
Jamestown Presbyterian Church, 1804 Guilford College Road, Jamestown, will host a holiday market on Nov. 13 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free pancake breakfast from 8 to 9 a.m. Artisans and crafters, handmade items, jams, jellies, jewelry, woodwork and more, along with a bake sale and raffle area. Lunch items available 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Proceeds benefit Angel Tree families.
HOTDOG LUNCH
Mitchell’s Grove UMC, 3511 M.L.K. Jr Drive, High Point will be hosting a Hotdog Lunch every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Two all-beef hot dogs with homemade chili, chips and beverage for only $5. This is an ongoing fundraiser for the church. Orders can be placed in the fellowship hall, or phoned in at 336-882-6657.
HANDBELL CHOIR SEEKS MEMBERS
High Point Friends Meeting is trying to restart its handbell choir. If you have any experience or interest in learning to play handbells call High Point Friends Meeting at 336-884-1359 or Anne Compton at 336-259-3833.
