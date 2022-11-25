Items for Faith Calendar, a listing of faith-based events, must include the complete name of any guest speaker and a street address for the event. Submissions may be mailed or delivered to the High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, NC 27260, by Tuesday to be published in the Friday edition. You also can email submissions to neighbors@hpenews.com. Include the name of the church in the subject line.
HANGING OF THE GREENS
Greenwood Hills Wesleyan Church, 2937 N. Main St., invites the community to the Hanging of the Greens service on Sunday, Nov. 27, at 6 p.m. Refreshments will be served. Senior Pastor Chris Langham invites everyone to the 10:45 a.m. Sunday service.
THANKFUL TUESDAY REVIVAL
Living Water Thankful Tuesday night revival service will be held every Tuesday in November at 7 p.m. Living Water is located at 1300 Brentwood St., High Point.
GOSPEL SINGING
Community Baptist Church, 9006 Hillsville Road, Trinity, is hosting Friday night singing at 7 p.m. on Dec. 2 with Good News of Thomasville; on Dec. 9 with Orange Family Bluegrass of Mount Airy; on Dec. 16 with True Vine of Lexington and Shallotte; and on Dec. 30 with Brian Burchfield of Tennessee. There will be no singing on Nov. 25 because of the Thanksgiving holiday; on Dec. 23 because of the Christmas holiday.
TRINITY BAPTIST
Trinity Baptist Church, 6499 N.C. 62, presents the following events: Sunday, Dec. 4, Christmas with Gold City at 6 p.m., a love offering will be taken; Saturday, Dec.10, Christmas TBC Choir and Drama Team at 6 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 11, Christmas TBC choir and drama team at 6 p.m. Admission for both performances the 10th and 11th is canned food for COAT ministry.
WATCH NIGHT
Community Baptist Church, 9006 Hillsville Road, Trinity, will have its Watch Night Service on Saturday, Dec. 31, starting at 8 p.m.
HOT DOG LUNCH
Mitchell’s Grove UMC, 3511 MLK Jr Drive, High Point is hosting a hot dog lunch every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Two all-beef hot dogs with homemade chili, chips and beverage for only $6. Ongoing fundraiser for the church. Orders can be placed in the fellowship hall, or phoned in at 336-882-6657.
