GINGERBREAD BASH
Wesley Memorial United Methodist, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point, will host a Gingerbread Bash Saturday, Dec. 11, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Build gingerbread nativities, play games, sing songs, hear the Christmas story from the Bible and enjoy lunch. All ages welcome. Registration required at wesleymemorial.org/kids.
GOSPEL SINGING
Community Baptist Church, 9006 Hillsville Road, Trinity, is hosting Friday night singing at 7 p.m. on Dec. 17 with Two for Him of Randleman; and on Jan. 7 with Freedom Sounds of Thomasville. There will be no singing on Dec. 24 or 31, but on Dec. 31 there will be a New Year’s watch night service at 8 p.m. For information call 336-861-8420 or Pastor Ty Thompson at 336-454-2146.
CELEBRATE CHRISTMAS
On Saturday, Dec. 18, and Sunday, Dec. 19, at 6 p.m., Trinity Baptist Church, 6499 N.C. 62, will present “Celebrate Christmas,” produced by the TBC choir and drama team. Admission: canned food for COAT ministry. All are welcome.
VIOLINIST
Violinist Kimberly Farlow will join High Point Friends Meeting, 800 Quaker Lane, for worship with special music Sunday, Dec. 12, at 10 a.m.
CANDLELIGHT CHRISTMAS MUSIC
High Point Friends Meeting, 800 Quaker Lane, will host “Christmas Music by Candlelight” with voice choir, bell choir, readings and caroling 5-6 p.m. Dec. 19.
CHRISTMAS WORSHIP EVENTS
Worship at First United Methodist Church of High Point (512 N Main St.) this Christmas season. Sunday services at 8:30 (informal), 9 (contemporary), and 11 a.m. (traditional). Special services will include a Christmas Cantata on Sunday, Dec.19 (11 a.m.). Learn more at www.fumc-highpoint.org/advent.
DRIVE-THRU CHRISTMAS
Wesley Memorial United Methodist presents a Drive-thru Christmas Experience on Sunday, Dec. 19, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. All are invited to drive through the church campus at 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point, and experience the Nativity story in a unique way. Each car will receive a special packet full of family-friendly Christmas activities that relate to the experience.
NIGHT OF JOY LUMINARY LIGHTING
Enjoy candles, cookies and Christmas carols on the steps of First United Methodist Church, 512 N. Main St., on Wednesday, Dec. 22, at 5:30 p.m.
CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICES
Wesley Memorial United Methodist, 1225 Chestnut Drive, will have several Christmas Eve services on Friday, Dec. 24: 3 p.m. Candlelight Communion Contemporary Service in Fellowship Hall; 5 p.m. Candlelight Communion Traditional Service in Sanctuary with special music; 7 p.m. Candlelight Communion Traditional Service in Sanctuary with special music; and 11 p.m. Candlelight Communion Traditional Service in Sanctuary with special music. The 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. services will be livestreamed.
CHRISTMAS EVE CANDLELIGHT SERVICE
First United Methodist Church of High Point, 512 N Main St., welcomes all to worship on Dec. 24 at 5 p.m. for a special Christmas Eve Candlelight service.
GRIEF SHARE
Grief Share will meet on Wednesdays, Jan. 5 thru March 30, 2022, at Green Street Baptist Church, 303 N. Rotary Drive, High Point. Sessions meet each Wednesday, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., for 13 weeks in the church’s Fireside Room. This Biblically-based support group is for anyone dealing with the loss of a loved one. Free childcare is available by reservation for ages birth thru 11 years. Workbook cost is $15. Call 336-819-4356 to register or for more information.
HOTDOG LUNCH
Mitchell’s Grove UMC, 3511 MLK Jr Drive, High Point will be hosting a Hotdog Lunch every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Two all-beef hot dogs with homemade chili, chips and beverage for only $5. Ongoing fundraiser for the church. Orders can be placed in the fellowship hall, or phoned in at 336-882-6657.
