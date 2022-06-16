Items for Faith Calendar, a listing of faith-based events, must include the complete name of any guest speaker and a street address for the event. Submissions may be mailed or delivered to the High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, NC 27260, by Tuesday to be published in the Friday edition. You also can email submissions to neighbors@hpenews.com. Include the name of the church in the subject line.
GOSPEL SINGING
Community Baptist Church, 9006 Hillsville Road, Trinity, is hosting Friday night singing at 7 p.m. on June 17 with New Journey of Thomasville; on June 24 with the Orange Family bluegrass of Mount Airy; and on July 1 with True Vine of Thomasville. For information call 336-861-8420 or Pastor Ty Thompson at 336-454-2146.
JUNETEENTH AND VBS
Living Water Baptist Church, 1300 Brentwood St, will celebrate Juneteenth Saturday, June 18, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Vendors, musical entertainment, kids activities, food and more. Free and open to the public. Living Water also will host Vacation Bible School June 21-23 at 6:30 p.m for children and adults. The topic this year is Making Waves.
BREAKFAST BUFFET
Hopewell United Methodist Church will host an all-you-can-eat Breakfast Buffet 7-10 a.m. June 18. In addition, there will also be omelets and hash brown casserole. Cost: $10 for adults and $5 for children. The church is located at 4540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity.
FATHER'S DAY SUNDAY
Join A Second Chance Ministry, 830 W. Green Drive, High Point for Father's Day Sunday on June 19 at 10 a.m. Anthony Willis, recently pardoned by the governor, will share his testimony. The guest speaker will be Pastor Eric Browning, of Family of Faith Ministry in Mebane. For more information, call 336-862-0502.
LEMONADE ON THE LAWN
All are welcome for free refreshments after the 11 a.m. worship service at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church on Sunday, June 19.
DO-NUTS FOR DAD
Greenwood Hills Wesleyan Church, 2937 N. Main St., High Point, invites the community to "Do-Nuts for Dads" Sunday, June 19, at 9 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall. At 10:45 a.m., interim Pastor Mark Klass will bring the morning message.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL
Trinity Baptist Church on N.C. 62 will have Vacation Bible School June 20-24, 5:15-8:30 p.m. daily, with the theme “Spark Studios: Created in Christ, Designed for God’s Purpose.”
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL
Hope Baptist Church, 4872 Old Edgar Road, Sophia, will present Vacation Bible School with the theme “The Great Treasure Hunt” Monday-Friday, June 20-24, 6:30-8:30 p.m. daily for ages 3-12 years. Meals will be provided each night. Bus pick-up will be available by calling 336-495-4673.
CONVOCATION
United Cornerstone Church of Christ, 1102 Short St. in Thomasville, will host its 17th annual National Holy Convocation Tuesday-Friday, June 21-24, at 7 p.m. nightly. Wednesday is International Mission and Youth Day, with guest speaker Apostle Emmanuel Aderotimi of Chicago; Thursday is Men and Women Fellowship day, with guest speaker Apostle Alice Totten of Yanceyville; Friday is Chief Apostle and Clergy Day, with speaker Presiding Apostle James H. Carter, founder of United Cornerstone Churches International. Also, daily starting at 11 a.m. will be corporate prayer, workshops and evangelistic services.
CONCERT
An outdoor concert scheduled for 5-8 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at Bonnie Place in Archdale will feature Christian music. There will be food trucks and a bounce house. Admission is free, but attendees are asked to bring canned food to donate.
PASTORAL ANNIVERSARY
Liberty Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 3809 Meadowbrook Drive in Trinity, will celebrate Pastor Pearl C. Allen’s sixth pastoral anniversary on Sunday, June 26, at 11 a.m. The speaker will be associate Evangelist Barbara Ann Carter.
SUMMER IN NARNIA
Jeff Patterson, senior pastor at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, presents a study of “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” and “The Magician’s Nephew” by C.S. Lewis. The reading will be minimal and fun. Participants will learn Scripture and Christian theology by following the adventures in the books. Wednesdays, June through August, 9:30-10:30 a.m. in the Dining Hall. Those interested in attending may call 336-884-2204 or email creddick@wesleymemorial.org.
UNDER THE SHELTER
Trinity Baptist Church, 6499 N.C. 62, Trinity, will host the Under the Shelter Concert Series. On July 24, Mark Trammell Quartet; Aug. 28, the Heath Brothers. All concerts begin at 6 p.m. A love offering will be taken. Bring lawn chairs.
GRIEF COUNSELING GROUP
First United Methodist Church of High Point Grief Counseling Group meetings 1-2 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month and will be reading “Grief Day by Day” by Jan Warner. Anyone who is coping with the loss of a loved one, recent or past, is welcome. 336-889-4429.
HOT DOG LUNCH
Mitchell's Grove UMC, 3511 MLK Jr Drive, High Point will be hosting a hot dog lunch every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Two all-beef hot dogs with homemade chili, chips and beverage for only $6. Ongoing fundraiser for the church. Orders can be placed in the fellowship hall, or phoned in at 336-882-6657.
FALL ENROLLMENT OPEN
Fall enrollment is now open for infants through transitional kindergarten classes at the Child Enrichment Center at First United Methodist Church, 512 N. Main St. Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m to 12:30 p.m. Visit www.childenrichment.net for more information or call 336-889-3103.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.