Items for Faith Calendar, a listing of faith-based events, must include the complete name of any guest speaker and a street address for the event. Submissions may be mailed or delivered to the High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, NC 27260. You also can email submissions to neighbors@hpenews.com. Include the name of the church in the subject line. The calendar runs each Friday and on other days on a space-available basis.
Community Baptist Church, 9006 Hillsville Road, Trinity, is hosting Friday night singing on June 23 with Orange Family Bluegrass of Mount Airy; and on June 30 with Michael Reardon of Windermere, Georgia.
New Beginnings UMC of Thomasville will hold a one day vacation Bible school, “Yo, Ho, Holy! A Pirate’s Guide to Jesus,” Saturday, June 24, 9 a.m. to noon.
Bethel United Methodist Church, 508 Fisher Ferry St., Thomasville, is having a lunch fundraiser on Sunday, June 25, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. serving chicken pie, lima beans, mac and cheese, bread, beverage and dessert. $10 adult, $6 children 7-10 and $3 children 6 and under.
The Poet Voices will perform under the shelter at Trinity Baptist Church, 6499 N.C. 62, on Sunday, June 25, at 6 p.m. Free. A love offering will be taken. Bring a lawn chair. All are invited. For information call 336-880-5474.
Zion Tabernacle Fire Baptised Holiness Church, 710 Douglas Drive, Thomasville, will celebrate its 100th anniversary on Sunday, June 25, at 3:30 p.m.. Host Pastor the Rev. Odessa McCoy will lead the event.
Liberty Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 3809 Meadowbrook Drive, Trinity, will celebrate Pastor Pearl C. Allen’s seventh pastoral anniversary on Sunday, June 25, at 3 p.m. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Sharmon Mason of New Bethel Baptist Church of High Point.
Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4512 Hopewell Church Rd, Trinity, will have a Community Dinner July 7, 5-6:30 p.m. Pork loin, pineapple casserole, cold slaw, drinks and desserts.
Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4512 Hopewell Church Rd, Trinity, will have an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet July 15, 7-10 a.m. Country ham, sausage, bacon, grits, sausage gravy, pancakes, waffles, stewed apples, homemade biscuits, eggs your way, coffee, orange juice and milk. Also omelets and hash brown casserole. Adults $10, children $5.
St. Mary’s United Methodist Church, 5583 Rockford Drive, Trinity, is having a “2 for Tuesday” special every Tuesday 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., offering two hot dogs with homemade trimmings, a drink and chips for $6. Turkey dogs are $1 extra. For more information call 336-431-6013.
Mitchell’s Grove United Methodist Church, 3511 MLK Jr. Drive, High Point, is hosting an ongoing hot dog lunch fundraiser every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., serving two all-beef hot dogs with homemade chili, chips and a beverage for $6. Orders can be placed in the fellowship hall or phoned in at 336-882-6657.
