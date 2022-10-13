Items for Faith Calendar, a listing of faith-based events, must include the complete name of any guest speaker and a street address for the event. Submissions may be mailed or delivered to the High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, NC 27260, by Tuesday to be published in the Friday edition. You also can email submissions to neighbors@hpenews.com. Include the name of the church in the subject line.
Several High Point organizations have joined to sponsor a day of 3D mammogram breast screenings Saturday, Oct. 22, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of Mount Zion Baptist Church, 753 Washington St. Scholarships available to cover the cost of mammograms for the uninsured. Appointments required by calling 877-318-1349 by Wednesday, Oct. 19. For information contact simmons.gayle@gmail.com.
Community Baptist Church, 9006 Hillsville Road, Trinity, is hosting Friday night singing at 7 p.m. on Oct. 14 with Southern Journey of Randleman; on Oct. 21 with Locust Grove Friends Bluegrass of Randleman; and on Oct. 28 with Shepherd’s Voice of Greensboro.
High Point Peacemakers are holding a “Stop the Violence“ community rally on Saturday, Oct. 15, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at 810 S. Main St. There will be music, free hot dogs and hamburgers, and at noon there will be a prayer vigil.
October is Men's Month at Living Water Baptist Church, 1300 Brentwood St., High Point. The men will celebrate with a Quarter Day on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 4 p.m. with guests Righteous In Christ, The Sons of Faith,The Spiritual Legends all of High Point, Hazel and Danny McKenzie of Liberty, The Spiritual Echoes of Greensboro and Terraces Reid and the United Ones of Winston-Salem. Doors open 3:30 p.m.; masks required.
Hopewell United Methodist Church all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet on Oct. 15 from 7 to 10 a.m. Omelets and hash brown casserole will also be served. Prices: $10 adults and $5 children. The church is located at 4540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity.
Promise Baptist Church, 11 Maiden Park Drive, Thomasville, will hold revival services at 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, October 17-20. Pastor Darrell Cox, of Trinity Baptist Church in Mocksville, will be preaching Monday and Tuesday. Pastor HC Bowman, of Grace Memorial Baptist Church in Troy, will be preaching Wednesday and Thursday. Special singing nightly. For more information, contact Pastor David W. Hedrick at 336-382-7946.
Servant’s Heart Worship Center is partnering with CityServe of the Triad to help local families with assistance that will provide free groceries, clothing, shoes and household items. The event, called “Community Outreach Day,” will take place on Saturday, Oct. 22, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Servant’s Heart Worship Center, 275 Parris Ave.
First United Methodist Church, 512 N. Main St., High Point, will host a Candyland-themed trunk-or-treat in the parking lot on Saturday, Oct. 29, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Candy, snacks and fun for families with young children.
Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church, 9931 Archdale Road, Trinity, is having a Halloween Fling with a hayride, slide, games and photo booth on Oct. 29 from 4 to 6 p.m. Wear your costume!
Fairfield United Methodist Church will host a Trunk-or-Treat on Sunday, Oct. 30 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the church parking lot, 1505 NC Hwy. 62 West, High Point. Free. 336-431-5743
WHOLENESS AND HEALING SERVICE
Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church annual Service of Wholeness and Healing will be 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, in the chapel. Service is designed to help participants discover peace as they face illness, grief, as well as physical, emotional, and spiritual pain. Church is located at 1225 Chestnut Drive in High Point. All are welcome. For information call the Rev. Lisa Tanico at 336-884-2204 or 336-253-8672.
Mitchell's Grove UMC, 3511 MLK Jr Drive, High Point is hosting a hot dog lunch every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Two all-beef hot dogs with homemade chili, chips and beverage for only $6. Ongoing fundraiser for the church. Orders can be placed in the fellowship hall, or phoned in at 336-882-6657.
