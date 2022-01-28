Items for Faith Calendar, a listing of faith-based events, must include the complete name of any guest speaker and a street address for the event. Submissions may be mailed or delivered to the High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, NC 27260, by Wednesday to be published in the Saturday edition. You also can email submissions to neighbors@hpenews.com. Include the name of the church in the subject line.
A SECOND CHANCE MINISTRY
Prophetess Joetta Moore of Jesus is Way Ministry will be the guest speaker on Sunday at A Second Chance Ministry, 830 W.Green Drive, High Point, 10 a.m. 336-862-0502.
FIFTH SUNDAY FELLOWSHIP
Ministers United for Christ Thomasville and Vicinity Fifth Sunday Fellowship will be Sunday at Cornerstone Church of Christ, 1102 Short St., Thomasville, at 3:30 p.m. Lamonte Williams of Diggs Memorial United Holy Church will be the guest speaker.
GRIEF SHARE
Grief Share will meet 3:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesdays through March 30 at Green Street Baptist Church, 303 N. Rotary Drive, High Point. Biblically based support group for anyone dealing with the loss of a loved one. Free childcare available by reservation. Workbook cost $15. Register at 336-819-4356.
CHICKEN PIE & BAKE SALE
Spring Hill UMC, 240 Spring Hill Church Road, High Point (off W. Lexington Ave.), will host a Chicken Pie & Bake Sale on Saturday, Feb. 5, from 8 a.m. to noon. Chicken pies are $10 each.
GOSPEL SINGING
Community Baptist Church, 9006 Hillsville Road, Trinity, is hosting Friday night singing at 7 p.m. on Feb. 4 with Mode Grass of Asheboro; on Feb. 11 with Jesus Way House of Prayer Singers of Trinity; on Feb. 18 with Lula Jo and Friends bluegrass of Mocksville; and on Feb. 25 with Brad Hamilton of Thomasville. For information call 336-861-8420 or Pastor Ty Thompson at 336-454-2146.
HOTDOG LUNCH
Mitchell’s Grove UMC, 3511 MLK Jr Drive, High Point will be hosting a Hotdog Lunch every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Two all-beef hot dogs with homemade chili, chips and beverage for only $5. Ongoing fundraiser for the church. Orders can be placed in the fellowship hall, or phoned in at 336-882-6657.
