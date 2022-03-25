Items for Faith Calendar, a listing of faith-based events, must include the complete name of any guest speaker and a street address for the event. Submissions may be mailed or delivered to the High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, NC 27260, by Wednesday to be published in the Saturday edition. You also can email submissions to neighbors@hpenews.com. Include the name of the church in the subject line.
ARCHDALE UMC
Archdale United Methodist Church Sunday school classes meet at 9:45 a.m. The 10:45 a.m. worship service on March 27 will recognize and honor the Rev. Harold Shives for his years of service as minister of visitation. Everyone is welcome to Sunday school, worship and lunch following the service.
LECTURE
High Point University’s Department of Religion and Philosophy Charles Franklin Finch Lecture Series featuring Joel Kaminsky, Morningstar professor of Jewish studies and professor of religion at Smith College, at 4:30 p.m., Monday, March 28, in the Wilson Commerce Ballroom. This year’s event is titled, “Does God Play Favorites?: Exploring the Promise and Problems of Biblical Chosenness.” Fee and open to the public. More information at: https://www.highpoint.edu/religion/cff-lecture-series/
WALKING THE LABYRINTH
The Center for Prayer and Spirituality at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church offers to the parish and community Walking the Labyrinth as a Spiritual Practice. The labyrinth is open to the public each Tuesday evening during Lent (March 29, and April 5) 6-8 p.m., in the Great Hall of the Community Life Center, 205 W. Farriss Ave., between Ardmore Circle and Hillcrest Drive. For information contact Diane Popalis at dianep@stmarysepisc.org.
GRIEF SHARE
Grief Share meets 3:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesdays through March 30 at Green Street Baptist Church, 303 N. Rotary Drive, High Point. Biblically based support group for anyone dealing with the loss of a loved one. Free child care available by reservation. Workbook cost $15. Register at 336-819-4356.
LENTEN RECITAL SERIES
Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church Lenten Recital Series will be held each Wednesday during Lent. Mini-concerts will be held 12:15-12:45 p.m. in the Sanctuary through April 6. Programs are free and open to the public. The church is located at 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. For a list of performances call 336-812-4800.
EASTER EGG HUNT
Assistant Pastor Tonya Frost of Greenwood Hills Wesleyan Church, 2937 N. Main St., invites the community to an Easter Egg Hunt on Wednesday, April 6, at 6 p.m. at the church. Free hot dogs and other fun activities. Interim Pastor Mark Klass will share the 10:45 a.m. Sunday service.
FLASHLIGHT EGG HUNT
Wesley Memorial Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point, will host a Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt Friday, April 8, 6-8 p.m. in the sanctuary. For grades 3-5. $5 per person. Pizza for dinner. Registration is required. 336-812-4800.
EASTER EGG HUNT
Annual Easter Egg Hunt / Magic Show/ Hot Dog Lunch at Mt. Vernon UMC Hut located at 9429 Archdale Road, Trinity, will be April 9 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 .pm. Drawing for Easter basket door prize. Community is welcome. Egg hunt is for children 0-12 years old.
EGGSTRAVAGANZA
Wesley Memorial Church is hosting its annual Easter EGGSTRAVAGANZA family event on Sunday, April 10, from 3-5 p.m. Registration required at 336-812-4800.
GOSPEL SINGING
Community Baptist Church, 9006 Hillsville Road, Trinity, is hosting Friday night singing at 7 p.m. on April 1 with By Grace bluegrass of Madison; on April 8 with Southern Journey of Randleman; on April 15 with Potter’s Will of Troy; on April 22 with Nu-Hi-Way of Harmony; on April 29 with By His Blood of Kannapolis; and on May 6 with Glory Train Bluegrass of Thomasville. For information call 336-861-8420 or Pastor Ty Thompson at 336-454-2146.
GRIEF COUNSELING GROUP
First United Methodist Church of High Point Grief Counseling Group meetings 1-2 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month and will be reading “Grief Day by Day” by Jan Warner. Anyone who is coping with the loss of a loved one, recent or past, is welcome. 336-889-4429.
HOTDOG LUNCH
Mitchell’s Grove UMC, 3511 MLK Jr Drive, High Point will be hosting a Hotdog Lunch every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Two all-beef hot dogs with homemade chili, chips and beverage for only $6. Ongoing fundraiser for the church. Orders can be placed in the fellowship hall, or phoned in at 336-882-6657.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.