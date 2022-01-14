Items for Faith Calendar, a listing of faith-based events, must include the complete name of any guest speaker and a street address for the event. Submissions may be mailed or delivered to the High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, NC 27260, by Wednesday to be published in the Saturday edition. You also can email submissions to neighbors@hpenews.com. Include the name of the church in the subject line.
BREAKFAST BUFFET
Hopewell United Methodist Church Breakfast Buffet at 4540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity. All you can eat Saturday 7-10 a.m. $10 adults and $5 children. Masks required.
COVID-19 TESTING
Living Water Baptist Church, 1300 Brentwood St., High Point will serve as a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site on Monday, Jan. 17, from 2 to 4 p.m. On Sunday, Jan. 30, from 1 to 3 p.m. it will serve as a COVID vaccination/booster site in partnership with Oak Street Health and Nolan Family Pharmacy and others. No appointment needed.
GOSPEL SINGING
Community Baptist Church, 9006 Hillsville Road, Trinity, is hosting Friday night singing at 7 p.m. on Jan. 21 with Billy Myers of Lexington and on Jan. 28 with His Choice of Thomasville. For information call 336-861-8420 or Pastor Ty Thompson at 336-454-2146.
ARCHDALE METHODIST
Archdale United Methodist Church, 11543 N. Main St., Archdale, will hold Sunday School at 9:45 a.m. The 10:45 a.m. worship service on Jan. 23 will recognize and honor the Rev. Harold Shives for his years of service as Minister of Visitation. Everyone invited. Lunch following the service.
BIBLE STUDY
Bible study opportunities at Wesley Memorial UMC: “Ruth: The Story Behind the Story,” Mondays, 10:30 a.m.; “Jesus and the Jewish Festivals,” Wednesdays, 1:30 p.m.; Women’s Bible Study: “Second Timothy: Paul’s Last Words,” Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. Brand X Class — Sundays, through Jan. 23, 9:45 a.m. Pastor Dr. Jeff Patterson will lead Bible study of the Book of Job.
GRIEF SHARE
Grief Share will meet 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays through March 30 at Green Street Baptist Church, 303 N. Rotary Drive, High Point. Biblically based support group for anyone dealing with the loss of a loved one. Free childcare available by reservation. Workbook cost $15. Register at 336-819-4356.
HOTDOG LUNCH
Mitchell’s Grove UMC, 3511 MLK Jr Drive, High Point will be hosting a Hotdog Lunch every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Two all-beef hot dogs with homemade chili, chips and beverage for only $5. Ongoing fundraiser for the church. Orders can be placed in the fellowship hall, or phoned in at 336-882-6657.
