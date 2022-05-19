FAITH CALENDAR
Items for Faith Calendar, a listing of faith-based events, must include the complete name of any guest speaker and a street address for the event. Submissions may be mailed or delivered to the High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, NC 27260, by Tuesday to be published in the Friday edition. You also can email submissions to neighbors@hpenews.com. Include the name of the church in the subject line.
GOSPEL SINGING
Community Baptist Church, 9006 Hillsville Road, Trinity, is hosting Friday night singing at 7 p.m. on May 20 with His Choice of Thomasville; on May 27 with Second Chance bluegrass of Welcome; on June 3 with Joyful Sounds of Greensboro; on June 10 with Bobby Marsh; on June 17 with New Journey of Thomasville; on June 24 with the Orange Family bluegrass of Mount Airy; and on July 1 with True Vine of Thomasville. For information call 336-861-8420 or Pastor Ty Thompson at 336-454-2146.
CAR WASH & BAKE SALE
Fairfield UMC Youth, 1505 N.C. 62, High Point, will have a car wash and bake sale Saturday, May 21, 8:30-11:30 a.m. All proceeds go toward youth missions.
BREAKFAST BUFFET
Hopewell United Methodist Church all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet May 21 at 4540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity. Tickets: $10 adults and $5 children.
COUNTRY BREAKFAST SUPPER
The Youth Group of Mitchell’s Grove UMC, 3511 MLK Drive, High Point, will host an all-you-can-eat country breakfast supper May 28 at 4 p.m. in the fellowship hall. Proceeds help the mission work of the Youth Group. Eggs, Neese’s sausage, grits, pancakes, biscuits, gravy, orange juice and a beverage. The cost will be by donation only.
UNDER THE SHELTER
Trinity Baptist Church, 6499 N.C. 62, Trinity, will host the Under the Shelter Concert Series. On May 29, Carolina/Memorial Day Cookout at 4:30 p.m., hot dogs with fixings and concert at 6 p.m.; June 12, the Sound; July 24, Mark Trammell Quartet; Aug. 28, the Heath Brothers. All concerts begin at 6 p.m. A love offering will be taken. Bring lawn chairs.
SUMMER IN NARNIA
Jeff Patterson, senior pastor at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, presents a study of “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” and “The Magician’s Nephew” by C.S. Lewis. The reading will be minimal and fun. Participants will learn Scripture and Christian theology by following the adventures in the books. Wednesdays, June through August, 9:30-10:30 a.m. in the Dining Hall. Those interested in attending may call 336-884-2204 or email creddick@wesleymemorial.org.
YARD SALE
First United Methodist Church yard sale Saturday, June 4, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the Allred Center, 512 N. Main St., High Point. Home furnishings, clothes, yard tools and more.
CLASSIC CAR CRUISE-IN
Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church classic car cruise-in Saturday, June 11, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Will feature a variety of classic cars, motorcycles and authentic NASCAR race cars from Richard Petty and Bill Blair Sr. Hot dogs, Kona Ice and popcorn will be available. Other activities include a NASCAR race simulator, bounce house, music and a historical racing exhibit.
SUMMER KIDS MUSIC CAMP
Rising third-graders through high school seniors are invited to the free First United Methodist Church Summer Kids Music Camp. Group meets Monday through Friday, 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. for two weeks (June 13-June 24) to learn about different types of music, how to play handbells, and how to read music. Visit www.fumc-highpoint.org/summermusiccamp to register or call 336-889-4429. Registration ends June 1.
GRIEF COUNSELING GROUP
First United Methodist Church of High Point Grief Counseling Group meetings 1-2 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month and will be reading “Grief Day by Day” by Jan Warner. Anyone who is coping with the loss of a loved one, recent or past, is welcome. 336-889-4429.
HOT DOG LUNCH
Mitchell’s Grove UMC, 3511 MLK Jr Drive, High Point will be hosting a hot dog lunch every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Two all-beef hot dogs with homemade chili, chips and beverage for only $6. Ongoing fundraiser for the church. Orders can be placed in the fellowship hall, or phoned in at 336-882-6657.
