Items for Faith Calendar, a listing of faith-based events, must include the complete name of any guest speaker and a street address for the event. Submissions may be mailed or delivered to the High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, NC 27260, by Wednesday to be published in the Saturday edition. You also can email submissions to neighbors@hpenews.com. Include the name of the church in the subject line.
MINISTERS UNITED FOR CHRIST
Ministers United for Christ Thomasville and Vicinity will meet today (April 2) at 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of Christ, 1102 Short St., Thomasville.
RED, WHITE AND BLUE DAY
Hope Baptist Church, 4872 Old Edgar Road, Sophia, is having a Red, White and Blue Day on Sunday, April 3. The guest speaker will be First Lt. Patrick “Cleve” McCleary III at the 8:30 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. services. Wear red, white or blue. 336-495-4673.
SUNDAY MESSAGE
Senior Pastoral Candidate Chris Langham will bring the 10:45 a.m. Sunday message at Greenwood Hills Wesleyan Church, 2937 N. Main St., High Point. After service, a potluck lunch will be served in the Fellowship Hall. Kids Easter Egg Hunt is Wednesday, April 6, at 6 p.m. at the church, with free hot dogs and activities for all ages.
EASTER CELEBRATION
Celebrate Easter at Greenwood Baptist Church, 1010 Lexington Ave., Thomasville. Sunday April 3, The Passion: Jesus Arrested 10:30 a.m.; Sunday, April 10, The Passion; Jesus Crucified 10:30 a.m.; Thursday, April 14, Maundy Thursday Candlelight Service, 7 p.m.; Saturday, April 16, Children’s Easter Celebration, 11 a.m.; Sunday, April 17, Sunrise Service & Breakfast, 7 a.m. — Resurrection Sunday He is Risen, 10:30 a.m.
WALKING THE LABYRINTH
The Center for Prayer and Spirituality at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church offers to the parish and community Walking the Labyrinth as a Spiritual Practice. The labyrinth is open to the public each Tuesday evening during Lent (April 5) 6-8 p.m., in the Great Hall of the Community Life Center, 205 W. Farriss Ave., between Ardmore Circle and Hillcrest Drive. For information contact Diane Popalis at dianep@stmarysepisc.org.
FREE COMMUNITY DINNER
Covenant United Methodist Church is sponsoring a free community dinner Monday, April 4, at Northwood Community Center, 2409 Ambassador Court, High Point. Sit-down menu: ham, green beans, mac and cheese, rolls, dessert and drink.
LENTEN RECITAL SERIES
Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church Lenten Recital Series will be held each Wednesday during Lent. Mini-concerts will be held 12:15-12:45 p.m. in the Sanctuary through April 6. Programs are free and open to the public. The church is located at 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. For a list of performances call 336-812-4800.
EASTER EGG HUNT
Assistant Pastor Tonya Frost of Greenwood Hills Wesleyan Church, 2937 N. Main St., invites the community to an Easter Egg Hunt on Wednesday, April 6, at 6 p.m. at the church. Free hot dogs and other fun activities. Interim Pastor Mark Klass will share the 10:45 a.m. Sunday service.
COMMUNITY DINNER
Hopewell United Methodist Church, 540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity, will host a Free Community Dinner on April 8 from 5 to 7 p.m. Pork loin, stewed cabbage, stewed apples, dessert and drinks will be served.
FLASHLIGHT EGG HUNT
Wesley Memorial Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point, will host a Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt Friday, April 8, 6-8 p.m. in the sanctuary. For grades 3-5. $5 per person. Pizza for dinner. Registration is required. 336-812-4800.
EASTER EGG HUNT
Annual Easter Egg Hunt / Magic Show/ Hot Dog Lunch at Mt. Vernon UMC Hut located at 9429 Archdale Road, Trinity, will be April 9 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Drawing for Easter basket door prize. Community is welcome. Egg hunt is for children 0-12 years old.
WESLEY MEMORIAL HOLY WEEK
April 10, Palm Sunday: 8:30 a.m., traditional in chapel, 9:45 a.m., contemporary in fellowship hall, 11 a.m., traditional in sanctuary; April 14, Maundy Thursday, 7:30 p.m., sanctuary; April 15, Good Friday, 7:30 p.m., sanctuary; April 16, Holy Saturday, 7:30 p.m., sanctuary; April 1, Easter Sunday, Sunrise Service in Columbarium, 7:30 a.m.; TV WGHP Fox 8, 7:30 a.m.; traditional in chapel, 8:30 a.m.; contemporary in fellowship hall, 9:45 a.m.; traditional in sanctuary, 11 a.m.
EGGSTRAVAGANZA
Wesley Memorial Church is hosting its annual Easter EGGSTRAVAGANZA family event on Sunday, April 10, from 3-5 p.m. Registration required at 336-812-4800.
BOSTON BUTT FUNDRAISER
Members of Youth-4-Truth will sell smoked Boston butts for $5 per pound just in time for Easter (average 6-12 lbs. cooked). Contact Mt. Vernon UMC at 336-431-7217 with your order or you may email your order to youth@mtvernonmethodist.com. NO LATER THAN TUESDAY, APRIL 12. Butts will be ready on Saturday, April 16 and can be picked up at the church hut at 9429 Archdale Road, Trinity from 10 a.m. to 12 noon.
GOSPEL SINGING
Community Baptist Church, 9006 Hillsville Road, Trinity, is hosting Friday night singing at 7 p.m. on April 8 with Southern Journey of Randleman; on April 15 with Potter’s Will of Troy; on April 22 with Nu-Hi-Way of Harmony; on April 29 with By His Blood of Kannapolis; and on May 6 with Glory Train Bluegrass of Thomasville. For information call 336-861-8420 or Pastor Ty Thompson at 336-454-2146.
BREAKFAST BUFFET
Hopewell United Methodist Church, 540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity will host an all you can eat Breakfast Buffet on April 16 from 7 to 10 a.m. Cost: $10 adults and $5 children.
GRIEF COUNSELING GROUP
First United Methodist Church of High Point Grief Counseling Group meetings 1-2 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month and will be reading “Grief Day by Day” by Jan Warner. Anyone who is coping with the loss of a loved one, recent or past, is welcome. 336-889-4429.
HOTDOG LUNCH
Mitchell’s Grove UMC, 3511 MLK Jr Drive, High Point will be hosting a Hotdog Lunch every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Two all-beef hot dogs with homemade chili, chips and beverage for only $6. Ongoing fundraiser for the church. Orders can be placed in the fellowship hall, or phoned in at 336-882-6657.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.