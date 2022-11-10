Items for Faith Calendar, a listing of faith-based events, must include the complete name of any guest speaker and a street address for the event. Submissions may be mailed or delivered to the High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, NC 27260, by Tuesday to be published in the Friday edition. You also can email submissions to neighbors@hpenews.com. Include the name of the church in the subject line.
Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity will host a Free Community Dinner on Nov. 11 from 5 to 7 p.m. Beef tips and rice, green beans, desserts and drinks will be served.
Community Baptist Church, 9006 Hillsville Road, Trinity, is hosting Friday night singing at 7 p.m. on Nov. 11 with Glory Train of Thomasville; and on Nov. 18 with Straightway of High Point. On Nov. 25 there will be no singing because of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Unity Wesleyan Church, 5289 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity, will host a free Community Dinner Church on Wednesday, Nov. 16 from 7 to 8 p.m. There will be various soups, sandwiches, desserts and drinks served, along with a devotional and a short time of singing. For more information, call 336-434-6380.
CLEANING SUPPLIES GIVEAWAY
Ministers United for Christ Thomasville and Vicinity will host a Free Cleaning Supplies Giveaway on Nov. 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at New Life Baptist Church, 1100 E. Fairfield Road, High Point. Individuals and churches can receive free hand sanitizer, face masks, disinfectant spray, wipes and multipurpose cleaner. For more information call Pastor Kevin Sellers at 336-862-0502.
CAROLINA CHRISTMAS BAZAAR
The Carolina Christmas Bazaar at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church will be held on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the dining hall and lower level of the church at 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. Free parking and free admission. There will be 75 vendors with 20 new vendors this year, a bake sale, silent auction and general store. This event is a project of Wesley Women celebrating the 38th year. All proceeds will support local missions. Visit wesleymemorial.org/bazaar for a list of vendors.
Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity will host a Breakfast Buffet, all you can eat, on Nov. 19 from 7 to 10 a.m. Menu: country ham, sausage, bacon, grits, sausage gravy, pancakes, waffles, stewed apples, homemade biscuits, coffee, orange juice, and milk. Omelets and hash brown casserole will also be available. Cost: $10 adults and $5 children.
Living Water Thankful Tuesday night revival service will be held every Tuesday in November at 7 p.m. Living Water is located at 1300 Brentwood St., High Point.
Mitchell's Grove UMC, 3511 MLK Jr Drive, High Point is hosting a hot dog lunch every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Two all-beef hot dogs with homemade chili, chips and beverage for only $6. Ongoing fundraiser for the church. Orders can be placed in the fellowship hall, or phoned in at 336-882-6657.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.