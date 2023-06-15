Items for Faith Calendar, a listing of faith-based events, must include the complete name of any guest speaker and a street address for the event. Submissions may be mailed or delivered to the High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, NC 27260. You also can email submissions to neighbors@hpenews.com. Include the name of the church in the subject line. The calendar runs each Friday and on other days on a space-available basis.
GOSPEL SINGING
Community Baptist Church, 9006 Hillsville Road, Trinity, is hosting Friday night singing on June 16 with Sheltered Quartet of Burlington/Graham; on June 23 with Orange Family Bluegrass of Mount Airy; and on June 30 with Michael Reardon of Windermere, Georgia.
HEALTH SCREENINGS
Free health screenings will be offered on Saturday, June 17, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m., in the parking lot of Brown New Calvary Baptist Church, 200 Doak St., Thomasville. The screenings can help predict your risk of pre-diabetes, high blood pressure and obesity, among the chronic diseases that affect half of all adults in the U.S. and cause seven of every 10 deaths each year.
BREAKFAST BUFFET
Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity, will host an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet June 17, 7-10 a.m. Country ham, sausage, bacon, grits, sausage gravy, pancakes, waffles, stewed apples, homemade biscuits, coffee, orange juice and milk. Also omelets and hash brown casserole. Adults, $10. Children, $5.
MESSAGE AND A MEAL
Unity Wesleyan Church, 5289 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity, will be hosting a free community “Message & A Meal” on Wednesday, June 21, 7-8 p.m. Barbecue chicken or pork sandwiches along with baked beans, chips, desserts and drinks will be served while listening to a devotional and live music. For information call 336-434-6380.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL
Living Water Baptist Church, 1300 Brentwood St., High Point, will have Vacation Bible School June 20-23, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
CONCERT
The Poet Voices will perform under the shelter at Trinity Baptist Church, 6499 N.C. 62, on Sunday, June 25, at 6 p.m. Free. A love offering will be taken. Bring a lawn chair. All are invited. For information call 336-880-5474.
CHURCH ANNIVERSARY
Zion Tabernacle Fire Baptised Holiness Church, 710 Douglas Drive, Thomasville, will celebrate its 100th anniversary on Sunday, June 25, at 3:30 p.m.. Host Pastor the Rev. Odessa McCoy will lead the event.
PASTORAL ANNIVERSARY
Liberty Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 3809 Meadowbrook Drive, Trinity, will celebrate Pastor Pearl C. Allen’s seventh pastoral anniversary on Sunday, June 25, at 3 p.m. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Sharmon Mason of New Bethel Baptist Church of High Point.
HOT DOG FUNDRAISER
St. Mary’s United Methodist Church, 5583 Rockford Drive, Trinity, is having a “2 for Tuesday” special every Tuesday 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., offering two hot dogs with homemade trimmings, a drink and chips for $6. Turkey dogs are $1 extra. For more information call 336-431-6013.
HOT DOG LUNCH
Mitchell’s Grove United Methodist Church, 3511 MLK Jr. Drive, High Point, is hosting an ongoing hot dog lunch fundraiser every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., serving two all-beef hot dogs with homemade chili, chips and a beverage for $6. Orders can be placed in the fellowship hall or phoned in at 336-882-6657.
