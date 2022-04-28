Items for Faith Calendar, a listing of faith-based events, must include the complete name of any guest speaker and a street address for the event. Submissions may be mailed or delivered to the High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, NC 27260, by Tuesday to be published in the Friday edition. You also can email submissions to neighbors@hpenews.com. Include the name of the church in the subject line.
GOSPEL SINGING
Community Baptist Church, 9006 Hillsville Road, Trinity, is hosting Friday night singing at 7 p.m. on April 29 with By His Blood of Kannapolis; on May 6 with Glory Train Bluegrass of Thomasville; on May 13 with Shannon Moody Smith; on May 20 with His Choice of Thomasville; on May 27 with Second Chance bluegrass of Welcome; on June 3 with Joyful Sounds of Greensboro; on June 10 with Bobby Marsh; on June 17 with New Journey of Thomasville; on June 24 with the Orange Family bluegrass of Mount Airy; and on July 1 with True Vine of Thomasville. For information call 336-861-8420 or Pastor Ty Thompson at 336-454-2146.
FAMILY FUN DAY
Covenant Church United Methodist, 1526 Skeet Club Road, High Point will host Family Fun Day 2022 on Saturday, April 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Activities on the church’s front lawn and inside with ticketed activities starting at 50 cents for outdoor inflatables, games, crafts and food. There will also be a silent auction and cake walk. For more information visit www.CovenantChurchHigh Point.com.
CHURCH ANNIVERSARY
Calvary Baptist Church, 808 Hilltop Street, High Point will celebrate its 113th church anniversary on Sunday, May 1. In-person service begins at 9 a.m. and can be viewed on Facebook Live and YouTube. Reverend Robert Tillman, pastor of Oak Grove Baptist Church, High Point, will be the guest speaker for the anniversary service.
REVIVAL
There will be a revival and homecoming at Bethel Baptist Church on Cox Avenue in High Point Sunday-Friday, May 1-6, with Evangelist Leon Holyfied preaching. Sunday services begin at 11 a.m. There will be no Sunday night services. Services Monday-Friday begin at 7 p.m. nightly.
FREE COMMUNITY DINNER
Free community dinner Monday, May 2, 5-7 p.m., Northwood Community Center, 2409 Ambassador Court, High Point. Sit-down menu with sloppy joes, coleslaw, potato chips, brownies and drink. Meals provided by Covenant Church, 1529 Skeet Club Road, High Point.
FAIRVIEW REVIVAL
Fairview United Methodist Church’s spring revival and launch of anniversary celebrations start with revival service Sunday morning, May 1, and continue with nightly services at 6:30 p.m. through Tuesday, May 3 at 2876 Old Greensboro Road, Thomasville. Services led by Rev. Kent Smith, minister of Salem United Methodist Church in Weaverville. The theme of the revival service is "Standing on the Promises.” Services can be viewed virtually at FairviewUMCThomasville on Facebook.
MINISTERS UNITED FOR CHRIST
Ministers United for Christ Thomasville and Vicinity will hold their monthly meeting on Saturday, May 7 at Cornerstone Church of Christ, 1102 Short St., Thomasville. Asking all ministers to attend this meeting.
GRIEF COUNSELING GROUP
First United Methodist Church of High Point Grief Counseling Group meetings 1-2 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month and will be reading “Grief Day by Day” by Jan Warner. Anyone who is coping with the loss of a loved one, recent or past, is welcome. 336-889-4429.
HOT DOG LUNCH
Mitchell's Grove UMC, 3511 MLK Jr Drive, High Point will be hosting a Hotdog Lunch every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Two all-beef hot dogs with homemade chili, chips and beverage for only $6. Ongoing fundraiser for the church. Orders can be placed in the fellowship hall, or phoned in at 336-882-6657.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.