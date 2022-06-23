Items for Faith Calendar, a listing of faith-based events, must include the complete name of any guest speaker and a street address for the event. Submissions may be mailed or delivered to the High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, NC 27260, by Tuesday to be published in the Friday edition. You also can email submissions to neighbors@hpenews.com. Include the name of the church in the subject line.
CONCERT
An outdoor concert scheduled for 5-8 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at Bonnie Place in Archdale will feature Christian music. There will be food trucks and a bounce house. Admission is free, but attendees are asked to bring canned food to donate.
YARD SALE
Free Life Assembly of God yard sale will be held 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at 369 Pilgrims Trail, Thomasville. Clothes, household items, toys, books, glass items and more. Proceeds support the missions of the church.
PASTORAL ANNIVERSARY
Liberty Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 3809 Meadowbrook Drive, Trinity, will celebrate Pastor Pearl C. Allen’s sixth pastoral anniversary on Sunday, June 26, at 11 a.m. The speaker will be associate Evangelist Barbara Ann Carter.
VBS
Wilderness Escape VBS will be July 12-15 from 9:30 a.m. to noon at First Presbyterian Church, 918 N. Main St., High Point. Ages 4 through rising sixth-graders. Explore what life was like for the ancient Israelites. Learn how Moses helped the Israelites escape slavery and survive in the wilderness. Kids will craft projects, race through the “desert wilderness,” visit with Moses and more. Register at www.firstpreshp.org or call 336-884-2248.
BLOCK PARTY
Neighborhood block party Thursday, July 14, 6 p.m., in the parking lot of First United Methodist Church, 512 N Main St. Pizza, ice cream, games, music and a place for kids to ride bikes and trikes. Free and for all ages.
KIDS MUSIC FEST
Rising first- through rising sixth-graders are invited to attend a daylong music festival hosted by the director of children's music at First United Methodist Church. Hands-on learning, breakout sessions and a special performance for family and friends. No previous experience or knowledge required. Visit www.fumc-highpoint.org/firstnotekids to learn more and to sign up.
UNDER THE SHELTER
Trinity Baptist Church, 6499 N.C. 62, Trinity, will host the Under the Shelter Concert Series. On July 24, Mark Trammell Quartet; Aug. 28, the Heath Brothers. All concerts begin at 6 p.m. A love offering will be taken. Bring lawn chairs.
SUMMER IN NARNIA
Jeff Patterson, senior pastor at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, presents a study of “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” and “The Magician’s Nephew” by C.S. Lewis. The reading will be minimal and fun. Participants will learn Scripture and Christian theology by following the adventures in the books. Wednesdays through August, 9:30-10:30 a.m. in the dining hall. Those interested in attending may call 336-884-2204 or email creddick@wesleymemorial.org.
MORNING WORSHIP SERVICE
Living Water Baptist Church, 1300 Brentwood St., will be having Morning Worship Service at 10 a.m on Sundays during the months of June, July, and August, and will return to 11 a.m. in September.
HOT DOG LUNCH
Mitchell's Grove UMC, 3511 MLK Jr Drive, High Point will be hosting a hot dog lunch every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Two all-beef hot dogs with homemade chili, chips and beverage for only $6. Ongoing fundraiser for the church. Orders can be placed in the fellowship hall, or phoned in at 336-882-6657.
FALL ENROLLMENT OPEN
Fall enrollment is now open for infants through transitional kindergarten classes at the Child Enrichment Center at First United Methodist Church, 512 N. Main St. Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m to 12:30 p.m. Visit www.childenrichment.net for more information or call 336-889-3103.
