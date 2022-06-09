Items for Faith Calendar, a listing of faith-based events, must include the complete name of any guest speaker and a street address for the event. Submissions may be mailed or delivered to the High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, NC 27260, by Tuesday to be published in the Friday edition. You also can email submissions to neighbors@hpenews.com. Include the name of the church in the subject line.
GOSPEL SINGING
Community Baptist Church, 9006 Hillsville Road, Trinity, is hosting Friday night singing at 7 p.m. on June 10 with Bobby Marsh; on June 17 with New Journey of Thomasville; on June 24 with the Orange Family bluegrass of Mount Airy; and on July 1 with True Vine of Thomasville. For information call 336-861-8420 or Pastor Ty Thompson at 336-454-2146.
FREE COMMUNITY DINNER
Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity, will host a free community dinner 5-7 p.m. June 10. Meatloaf, green beans, mashed potatoes, rolls, desserts and drinks will be served.
COMMUNITY DAY
Ministers United for Christ Thomasville and Vicinity Community Day in the park takes place Saturday, June 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Myers Park, 401 Mason Way, Thomasville. For more information call pastor Kelvin Sellers at 336-862-0502.
SATURDAY NIGHT SINGING
Parkwood Baptist Church, 2107 Penny Road, High Point, is hosting a Saturday Night Singing at 6:30 p.m. on June 11 with Sheltered Quartet. A love offering will be taken and light refreshments will be served from 5:30 to 6:15 in the church fellowship hall. For information call 336-906-9340 or Pastor Randall Collins 704-495-0511.
WOMEN’S DAY
Liberty Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 3809 Meadowbrook Drive in Trinity, will observe Women’s Day on Sunday, June 12, at 11 a.m. The guest speaker will be Minister Myra Wallace, an associate of New Bethel Baptist Church in High Point.
UNDER THE SHELTER
Trinity Baptist Church, 6499 N.C. 62, Trinity, will host the Under the Shelter Concert Series. On June 12, the Sound; July 24, Mark Trammell Quartet; Aug. 28, the Heath Brothers. All concerts begin at 6 p.m. A love offering will be taken. Bring lawn chairs.
BREAKFAST BUFFET
Hopewell United Methodist Church will host an all-you-can-eat Breakfast Buffet 7-10 a.m. June 18. In addition, there will also be omelets and hash brown casserole. Cost: $10 for adults and $5 for children. The church is located at 4540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity.
LEMONADE ON THE LAWN
All are welcome for free refreshments after the 11 a.m. worship service at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church on Sunday, June 19.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL
Trinity Baptist Church on N.C. 62 will have Vacation Bible School June 20-24, 5:15-8:30 p.m. daily, with the theme “Spark Studios: Created in Christ, Designed for God’s Purpose.”
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL
Hope Baptist Church, 4872 Old Edgar Road, Sophia, will present Vacation Bible School with the theme “The Great Treasure Hunt” Monday-Friday, June 20-24, 6:30-8:30 p.m. daily for ages 3-12 years. Meals will be provided each night. Bus pick-up will be available by calling 336-495-4673.
PASTORAL ANNIVERSARY
Liberty Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 3809 Meadowbrook Drive in Trinity, will celebrate Pastor Pearl C. Allen’s sixth pastoral anniversary on Sunday, June 26, at 11 a.m. The speaker will be associate Evangelist Barbara Ann Carter.
SUMMER IN NARNIA
Jeff Patterson, senior pastor at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, presents a study of “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” and “The Magician’s Nephew” by C.S. Lewis. The reading will be minimal and fun. Participants will learn Scripture and Christian theology by following the adventures in the books. Wednesdays, June through August, 9:30-10:30 a.m. in the Dining Hall. Those interested in attending may call 336-884-2204 or email creddick@wesleymemorial.org.
GRIEF COUNSELING GROUP
First United Methodist Church of High Point Grief Counseling Group meetings 1-2 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month and will be reading “Grief Day by Day” by Jan Warner. Anyone who is coping with the loss of a loved one, recent or past, is welcome. 336-889-4429.
HOT DOG LUNCH
Mitchell's Grove UMC, 3511 MLK Jr Drive, High Point will be hosting a hot dog lunch every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Two all-beef hot dogs with homemade chili, chips and beverage for only $6. Ongoing fundraiser for the church. Orders can be placed in the fellowship hall, or phoned in at 336-882-6657.
FALL ENROLLMENT OPEN
Fall enrollment is now open for infants through transitional kindergarten classes at the Child Enrichment Center at First United Methodist Church, 512 N. Main St. Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m to 12:30 p.m. Visit www.childenrichment.net for more information or call 336-889-3103.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.