FAITH CALENDAR
CHRISTMAS WORSHIP
Worship at First United Methodist Church of High Point, 512 N Main St. has Christmas Sunday services at 8:30 a.m. (informal), 9 a.m. (contemporary), and 11 a.m. (traditional). Learn more at www.fumc-highpoint.org/advent.
GOSPEL SINGING
Community Baptist Church, 9006 Hillsville Road, Trinity, is hosting Friday night singing at 7 p.m. on Jan. 7 with Freedom Sounds of Thomasville. There will be no singing on Dec. 24 or 31, but on Dec. 31 there will be a New Year’s watch night service at 8 p.m. For information call 336-861-8420 or Pastor Ty Thompson at 336-454-2146.
GRIEF SHARE
Grief Share will meet on Wednesdays, Jan. 5 through March 30, 2022, at Green Street Baptist Church, 303 N. Rotary Drive, High Point. Sessions meet each Wednesday, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., for 13 weeks in the church's Fireside Room. This Biblically based support group is for anyone dealing with the loss of a loved one. Free childcare is available by reservation for ages birth through 11 years. Workbook cost is $15. Call 336-819-4356 to register or for more information.
HOTDOG LUNCH
Mitchell's Grove UMC, 3511 MLK Jr Drive, High Point will be hosting a Hotdog Lunch every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Two all-beef hot dogs with homemade chili, chips and beverage for only $5. Ongoing fundraiser for the church. Orders can be placed in the fellowship hall, or phoned in at 336-882-6657.
