Items for Faith Calendar, a listing of faith-based events, must include the complete name of any guest speaker and a street address for the event. Submissions may be mailed or delivered to the High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, NC 27260. You also can email submissions to neighbors@hpenews.com. Include the name of the church in the subject line. The calendar runs each Friday and on other days on a space-available basis.
Community Baptist Church, 9006 Hillsville Road, Trinity, is hosting Friday night singing on June 9 with Terry Budwine of Jamestown; on June 16 with Sheltered Quartet of Burlington/Graham; on June 23 with Orange Family Bluegrass of Mount Airy; and on June 30 with Michael Reardon of Windermere, Georgia.
Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity, will host a community dinner June 9, 5-6:30 p.m. Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, green beans rolls, drinks and desserts.
First Emmanuel Baptist Church, 833 Leonard Ave. in High Point, will celebrate its 102nd anniversary June 9-11. On June 9 there will be a one-night revival with guest speaker Pastor Robert J. Williams of CME Williams Memorial. On June 11 morning worship will be at 10:45 a.m.
Bethel United Methodist Church, 508 Fisher Ferry St., Thomasville, is having a Country Breakfast, Saturday, June 10, 7-10 a.m. Breakfast includes eggs, bacon, sausage, ham, grits, gravy (milk and red eye), stewed apples, homemade biscuits, juice and coffee. Adults, $10., children 7-10, $6, and children 6 and under, $3.
Wesley Memorial Church will host a Classic Car Cruise-In Saturday, June 10, at the church, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Featuring Kyle Petty, hot dogs, Kona ice, popcorn, bounce house and giveaways. Bring your classic car, bike or boat. The church is at 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. 336-884-2204. www.wesleymemorial.org.
"Good News" will be singing at Parkwood Baptist Church, 2107 Penny Road, High Point, on Saturday, June 10, at 6:30 p.m.
Jewel Baptist Church, 2007 Dunmore Court, High Point, will be celebrating its 81st Homecoming on Sunday, June 11, beginning at 10 a.m. Special singing will be preformed by the Rock Quartet from South Carolina. A meal will follow in the fellowship hall.
Liberty Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 3809 Meadowbrook Drive, Trinity, will observe Women’s Day on Sunday, June 11, at 11 a.m. The guest speaker will be Minister Louise Welch, as associate of New Bethel Baptist Church of High Point.
Free health screenings will be offered on Saturday, June 17, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m., in the parking lot of Brown New Calvary Baptist Church, 200 Doak St., Thomasville. The screenings can help predict your risk of pre-diabetes, high blood pressure and obesity, among the chronic diseases that affect half of all adults in the U.S. and cause seven of every 10 deaths each year.
Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity, will host an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet June 17, 7-10 a.m. Country ham, sausage, bacon, grits, sausage gravy, pancakes, waffles, stewed apples, homemade biscuits, coffee, orange juice and milk. Also omelets and hash brown casserole. Adults, $10. Children, $5.
Liberty Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 3809 Meadowbrook Drive, Trinity, will celebrate Pastor Pearl C. Allen’s seventh pastoral anniversary on Sunday, June 25, at 3 p.m. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Sharmon Mason of New Bethel Baptist Church of High Point.
St. Mary’s United Methodist Church, 5583 Rockford Drive, Trinity, is having a “2 for Tuesday” special every Tuesday 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., offering two hot dogs with homemade trimmings, a drink and chips for $6. Turkey dogs are $1 extra. For more information call 336-431-6013.
Mitchell's Grove United Methodist Church, 3511 MLK Jr. Drive, High Point, is hosting an ongoing hot dog lunch fundraiser every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., serving two all-beef hot dogs with homemade chili, chips and a beverage for $6. Orders can be
placed in the fellowship hall or phoned in at 336-882-6657.
