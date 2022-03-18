Items for Faith Calendar, a listing of faith-based events, must include the complete name of any guest speaker and a street address for the event. Submissions may be mailed or delivered to the High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, NC 27260, by Wednesday to be published in the Saturday edition. You also can email submissions to neighbors@hpenews.com. Include the name of the church in the subject line.
BREAKFAST BUFFET
Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity, will host an all-you-can-eat Breakfast Buffet on Saturday, March 19, 7-10 a.m. Adults: $10 and children $5.
WALKING THE LABYRINTH
The Center for Prayer and Spirituality at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church offers to the parish and
community Walking the Labyrinth as a Spiritual Practice. The labyrinth is open to the public
each Tuesday evening during Lent (March 22, 29, and April 5) 6-8 p.m., in the Great Hall of the Community Life Center, 205 W. Farris Ave., between Ardmore Circle and Hillcrest Drive. For information contact Diane Popalis at dianep@stmarysepisc.org.
GRIEF COUNSELING GROUP
First United Methodist Church of High Point Grief Counseling Group starts March 23. Meetings 1-2 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month and will be reading “Grief Day by Day” by Jan Warner. Anyone who is coping with the loss of a loved one, recent or past, is welcome. 336-889-4429.
ARCHDALE UMC
Archdale United Methodist Church Sunday School classes meet at 9:45 a.m. The 10:45 a.m. worship service on March 27 will recognize and honor the Rev. Harold Shives for his years of service as Minister of Visitation. Everyone is welcome to Sunday School, worship and lunch following the service.
GRIEF SHARE
Grief Share meets 3:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesdays through March 30 at Green Street Baptist Church, 303 N. Rotary Drive, High Point. Biblically based support group for anyone dealing with the loss of a loved one. Free child care available by reservation. Workbook cost $15. Register at 336-819-4356.
LENTEN RECITAL SERIES
Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church Lenten Recital Series will be held each Wednesday during Lent. Mini-concerts will be held 12:15-12:45 p.m. in the Sanctuary through April 6. Programs are free and open to the public. The church is located at 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. For a list of performances call 336-812-4800.
HOTDOG LUNCH
Mitchell's Grove UMC, 3511 MLK Jr Drive, High Point will be hosting a Hotdog Lunch every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Two all-beef hot dogs with homemade chili, chips and beverage for only $6. Ongoing fundraiser for the church. Orders can be placed in the fellowship hall, or phoned in at 336-882-6657.
GOSPEL SINGING
Community Baptist Church, 9006 Hillsville Road, Trinity, is hosting Friday night singing at 7 p.m. on March 25 with Brad Hamilton; on April 1 with By Grace bluegrass of Madison; on April 8 with Southern Journey of Randleman; on April 15 with Potter’s Will of Troy; on April 22 with Nu-Hi-Way of Harmony; on April 29 with By His Blood of Kannapolis; and on May 6 with Glory Train Bluegrass of Thomasville. For information call 336-861-8420 or Pastor Ty Thompson at 336-454-2146.
FLASHLIGHT EGG HUNT
Wesley Memorial Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point, will host a Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt Friday, April 8, 6-8 p.m. in the sanctuary. For grades 3-5. $5 per person. Pizza for dinner. Registration is required. 336-812-4800.
EGGSTRAVAGANZA
Wesley Memorial Church is hosting its annual Easter EGGSTRAVAGANZA family event on Sunday, April 10, from 3-5 p.m. Registration required at 336-812-4800.
