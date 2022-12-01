Items for Faith Calendar, a listing of faith-based events, must include the complete name of any guest speaker and a street address for the event. Submissions may be mailed or delivered to the High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, NC 27260, by Tuesday to be published in the Friday edition. You also can email submissions to neighbors@hpenews.com. Include the name of the church in the subject line.
