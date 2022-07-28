Items for Faith Calendar, a listing of faith-based events, must include the complete name of any guest speaker and a street address for the event. Submissions may be mailed or delivered to the High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, NC 27260, by Tuesday to be published in the Friday edition. You also can email submissions to neighbors@hpenews.com. Include the name of the church in the subject line.
GOSPEL SINGING
Community Baptist Church, 9006 Hillsville Road, Trinity, is hosting Friday night singing at 7 p.m. on July 29 with Sheltered Quartet of Burlington; on Aug. 5 with New Journey bluegrass of Thomasville; on Aug. 12 with By Grace Bluegrass of Madison; on Aug. 19 with the Thomas Family of Thomasville; on Aug. 26 with CJ and Calyn Shetley of Thomasville; and on Sept. 2 with By His Blood of Kannapolis.
FAMILY AND FRIENDS
Olga Avenue Church of Christ, 1316 R.C. Baldwin Ave., High Point, is welcoming family and friends on July 31. Bible study is 10-10:45 a.m., and the morning worship service follows at 11. Fellowship and food will follow after the service concludes. For more information call 336-887-2017.
REVIVAL
Brother Tony Finney will be preaching revival at True Gospel Baptist Church, 4706 Coltrane St. Trinity, Aug. 1-4 at 7 p.m. For information visit truegospelbaptistchurch.org.
DISCIPLESHIP TRAINING
Trinity Baptist Church, N.C. 62, Trinity, is offering a five-week discipleship training Bible study by Max Lucado, “You Were Made for This Moment,” on Tuesdays through Aug. 9 in the fellowship hall at 6 p.m. Study will be centered around the book of Esther. $10. All are welcome.
NEIGHBORHOOD BLOCK PARTY
All are welcome to join a neighborhood block party on Thursday, Aug. 11, at 6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 512 N Main St. Hot dogs, popcorn, beverages, games, music, and more, including a special area for kids to ride their bikes and trikes. Free for all ages.
DIVORCE CARE
Divorce Care begins Tuesday, Aug. 16, at Green Street Baptist Church, 303 N. Rotary Drive, High Point. Sessions run each Tuesday 6:30-8:30 p.m. for 13 weeks in the church’s Fireside Room. Biblically based group is for anyone dealing with divorce or separation. Workbook cost is $15. Visit www.divorcecare.org to register. Email susanbeesonsmith@gmail.com if you have questions.
ADVICE COLUMNIST
Nationally syndicated columnist John Rosemond will speak at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church on Sunday, Aug. 21., during the 11 a.m. worship service, when the church will honor and thank area educators and administrators. Free lunch for educators follows in the dining hall. RSVP at wesleymemorial.org/educators by Aug. 15. Rosemond will give a seminar titled “Parenting with Love and Leadership” in the fellowship hall at 2 p.m. Tickets: $5 per person and can be purchased at the church, 1225 Chestnut Drive. Email Rev. Clark Chilton at cchilton@wesleymemorial.org with questions.
UNDER THE SHELTER
Trinity Baptist Church, 6499 N.C. 62, Trinity, will host the Under the Shelter Concert Series on Aug. 28 with the Heath Brothers. Concert begins at 6 p.m. A love offering will be taken. Bring lawn chairs.
SUMMER IN NARNIA
Jeff Patterson, senior pastor at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, presents a study of “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” and “The Magician’s Nephew” by C.S. Lewis. The reading will be minimal and fun. Participants will learn Scripture and Christian theology by following the adventures in the books. Wednesdays through August, 9:30-10:30 a.m. in the dining hall. Those interested in attending may call 336-884-2204 or email creddick@wesleymemorial.org.
FALL PRESCHOOL ENROLLMENT
There are still a few spots left at the Child Enrichment Center at First United Methodist Church. Half-day infant through transitional kindergarten classes offered. Visit www.childenrichment.net or call 336-889-3103 for more information.
MORNING WORSHIP SERVICE
Living Water Baptist Church, 1300 Brentwood St., will be having Morning Worship Service at 10 a.m on Sundays during August, and will return to 11 a.m. in September.
HOT DOG LUNCH
Mitchell's Grove UMC, 3511 MLK Jr Drive, High Point will be hosting a hot dog lunch every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Two all-beef hot dogs with homemade chili, chips and beverage for only $6. Ongoing fundraiser for the church. Orders can be placed in the fellowship hall, or phoned in at 336-882-6657.
FALL ENROLLMENT OPEN
Fall enrollment is now open for infants through transitional kindergarten classes at the Child Enrichment Center at First United Methodist Church, 512 N. Main St. Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m to 12:30 p.m. Visit www.childenrichment.net for more information or call 336-889-3103.
