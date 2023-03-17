Items for Faith Calendar, a listing of faith-based events, must include the complete name of any guest speaker and a street address for the event. Submissions may be mailed or delivered to the High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, NC 27260. You also can email submissions to neighbors@hpenews.com. Include the name of the church in the subject line. The calendar runs each Friday and on other days on a space-available basis.
Community Baptist Church, 9006 Hillsville Road, Trinity, is hosting Friday night singing on March 17 with Shepherd Voice of Greensboro; on March 24 with Locust Grove Friends bluegrass of Randleman; on March 31 with Two for Him of Randleman; on April 7 with Roger Tilley and Hard Times bluegrass band of Madison; on April 14 with By His Blood of Kannapolis; on April 21 with Potter’s Will of Troy; on April 28 with Southern Journey of Randleman; on May 5 with Brian Birchfield of Tennessee; on May 12 with Straightaway of High Point; on May 19 with Glory Train of Thomasville; on May 26 with Shannon Moody Smith of Stanley; and on June 2 with Good News of Thomasville.
Righteous in Christ Ministries Inc., 518 Lawndale Ave., will be giving away free clothes and shoes for men, women and children on Sunday, March 19, 2-3:30 p.m. There also will be a free hot meal. Call 336-875-5017 for more information.
St. John A.M.E. Zion Church, 307 Church St., Thomasville, will host its annual Family & Friends March 19 at 11 a.m. with the church pastor the Rev Elston C. Hart Sr. The Rev Calvin E. Smith, along with his congregation from First Missionary Baptist Church of Thomasville, will deliver the 2 p.m. afternoon worship message. Everyone is welcome following COVID-19 guidelines.
Unity Wesleyan Church, 5289 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity, will be hosting a free community "Message and a Meal" on Wednesday, March 22, 7-8 p.m. Spaghetti, desserts and drinks will be served while listening to a devotional and live music. For more information call 336-434-6380.
There will be a Saturday night gospel singing at Hasty Baptist Church, 165 Joe Moore Road, Thomasville, on March 25 at 6 p.m. Following the singing, finger foods will be served in the fellowship building.
The Male Chorus of Solid Rock Baptist Church, 903 E. Kearns St., High Point, will celebrate its anniversary at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 25. Featuring groups from the surrounding area. For information call Linda Thomas at 336-523-5309.
Greenwood Baptist Church, 1010 Lexington Ave. in Thomasville, will have a revival Sunday-Wednesday, March 26-29. Services are 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday and 7 p.m. Monday-Wednesday. The speaker will be Cameron McGill of Lake Church in White Lake.
Fairfield Methodist Church, 1505 N.C. 62 West, High Point, is having a barbecue and bake sale on Saturday, April 1, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. The homemade barbecue can be ordered to eat in or take out.
First United Methodist Church, 512 N. Main St., High Point, will host its annual Easter Carhop on Saturday, April 8, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the church parking lot. Games, candy and fun for all.
St. Stephen AME Zion Church celebrates its 122nd Church anniversary on April 23 at 10 a.m. The Church is located at 1012 Leonard Ave., High Point. The speaker will be Bishop Darryl B. Starnes Sr., presiding prelate for the Piedmont Episcopal District of the AME Zion Church. The service also features music from the Livingstone College Gospel Choir.
St. Mary’s United Methodist Church, 5583 Rockford Drive, Trinity, is having a “2 for Tuesday” special every Tuesday 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., offering two hot dogs with homemade trimmings, a drink and chips for $6. Turkey dogs are $1 extra. For more information call 336-431-6013.
Mitchell's Grove United Methodist Church, 3511 MLK Jr. Drive, High Point, is hosting an ongoing hot dog lunch fundraiser every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., serving two all-beef hot dogs with homemade chili, chips and a beverage for $6. Orders can be placed in the fellowship hall or phoned in at 336-882-6657.
